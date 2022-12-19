People online think Turkish president Tayyip Erdoğan pulled a subtle power move against Elon Musk when they met up this weekend.

On Monday (19 December), American writer Molly Jong-Fast took her Twitter to share a video of Erdoğan and the SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter owner at the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday, where Argentina prevailed against France with penalty kicks following a 3-3 draw.

In the clip, the two can both be seen speaking as translators, and members of staff around were present.

And although all seemed relatively normal in the video, it appeared that Erdoğan had a little way of asserting his power over Musk - all with a handshake.

The tech billionaire's hand was also pulled all the way close into the president's body, making it appear that he has more power.

What's more - Erdogan appeared to just stare intently as he held his grip on Musk's hand for close to a minute as things were being translated to the billionaire in English.

One person wrote: "That is some uncomfortable handshake."



"It's a power thing, another added, while a third quipped: "I feel like he said 'hahaha I'm rubber. You're glue, now I'm stuck to you.'"

Someone else added: "That's what's happening to my investment handshake.

"I get my money back, or I keep your hand - your choice."

At Sunday's World Cup, Musk shared that he was in attendance, although he's previously said he doesn't like his whereabouts to be known.

He also suspended journalist accounts who he claimed doxxed him and shared his location.

The very same day, Musk created a poll, surveying Twitter users about whether or not he should step down as CEO of Twitter.

A whopping 57.5 per cent of people agreed that he should step down.

But later on, he tweeted: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor."

