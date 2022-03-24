Sen.Ted Cruz (R-TX) got called a "bigger p***k" by Hellboy actor Ron Perlman after he threw a tantrum during the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

On Tuesday, Cruz questioned Jackson on the "critical race theory." He asked about her role as a board member at Georgetown Day School, where books written by Ibram X.Kendi such as Antiracist Baby and Stamped (For Kids) are taught.

The senator used the book, Antiracist Baby, to throw questions at Jackson about whether or not she believes babies are racist.

"I do not believe that any child should be made to feel as though they are racist, or though they are not valued, or though that they are less than, that they are victims, that they are oppressors," Jackson said in response.

And on Wednesday, Cruz also threw a fit with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) after he told him he exceeded the allotted time for questioning.

Sign upto our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Perlman was among the many people to rail against Cruz's questioning. He told Cruz to "go f*** yourself."

"Listen, I know how tempting it is to appeal to the real lowest form of humanity here in the United States. The bottom feeders, people who pride themselves on hatred and un-education and inability to read and inability to understand the difference between true patriotism and the b******* you're selling," Perlman said.

He continued: "But Jesus Christ Ted, for somebody with a really, really small d***, you get to be a bigger p***k every f****** day. Go f*** yourself."

Perlman also put out a second video message to Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who was also criticised for his line of questioning towards Jackson. He even called him a "f****** white slaver."





These aren't the only moments within the hearing that Cruz's line of questioning was met with swift chatter.



He asked Jackson on Wednesday if it would be possible for him to "identify as an Asian man."

His questioning incorporated transphobic viewpoints as he asked the Supreme Court nomineeif transgender people were able to sue for gender discrimination, suggesting that the person could change their gender to challenge the gender-based restrictions in court.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.