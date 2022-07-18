The UK is bracing itself for an onslaught of extremely hot weather which could break all sorts of records and if you know anything about the British coping with heat is not something that we do very well.

The Met have issued a red weather warning as temperatures are expected to reach 42C in some areas of the country and people are absolutely sweltering.

So they have done what the British public do best - go on the internet and make tasty memes about just how hot it is outside.

And so we have done what we do best - round up the very best of those memes just for your enjoyment. You're welcome.

So let's stop the chatter - here's a roundup of the best heatwave memes:





It is fun to laugh at memes but the weather is pretty dangerous and it is important to follow public health advice to ensure you keep safe. We've also rounded up some top tips so you can keep chill.

Stay cool, folks.

