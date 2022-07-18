The UK is bracing itself for an onslaught of extremely hot weather which could break all sorts of records and if you know anything about the British coping with heat is not something that we do very well.
The Met have issued a red weather warning as temperatures are expected to reach 42C in some areas of the country and people are absolutely sweltering.
So they have done what the British public do best - go on the internet and make tasty memes about just how hot it is outside.
And so we have done what we do best - round up the very best of those memes just for your enjoyment. You're welcome.
So let's stop the chatter - here's a roundup of the best heatwave memes:
\u201cSpare a thought for all those folk who dont have the ability to sweat in this extreme heat #hottestdayoftheyear #Heatwave2022\u201d— \ud83c\udd7f\ud83c\udd81\ud83c\udd74\ud83c\udd82\ud83c\udd83\ud83c\udd7e\ud83c\udd7d \ud83c\udd7f\ud83c\udd77\ud83c\udd7e\ud83c\udd7d\ud83c\udd74\ud83c\udd71\ud83c\udd7e\ud83c\udd87 \u260e (@\ud83c\udd7f\ud83c\udd81\ud83c\udd74\ud83c\udd82\ud83c\udd83\ud83c\udd7e\ud83c\udd7d \ud83c\udd7f\ud83c\udd77\ud83c\udd7e\ud83c\udd7d\ud83c\udd74\ud83c\udd71\ud83c\udd7e\ud83c\udd87 \u260e) 1658057740
\u201cOur workplace dress code has been relaxed for tomorrow. I'm ready. \n#Heatwave2022 #heatwaveuk #UKHeatwave\u201d— The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@The Dobson Family and Colin the Dalek\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1658096022
\u201c#NationalIceCreamDay\nDuring #UKHeatwave not only your ice cream but also the ice truck itself is going to melt\u201d— \u266b Adriano&Paulina \u266b (@\u266b Adriano&Paulina \u266b) 1658091211
\u201cIf you think this #UKHeatwave will stop us Brits from having a cup of tea. You couldn't be any more wrong.\u201d— Imzy (@Imzy) 1658090897
\u201cJust putting some snow here in case anyone needs to look at it in the next two days\n#UKHeatwave\u201d— Pauline (@Pauline) 1658093135
\u201ceveryone in the uk after hearing it\u2019s 40\u00b0C on Monday and Tuesday\u201d— maahim\ud83d\udca4 (@maahim\ud83d\udca4) 1658076916
\u201cEveryone in the UK right now #GarthMarenghi\u201d— Garth Marenghi's Darkplace (@Garth Marenghi's Darkplace) 1657541160
\u201cFor everyone in the UK today. This is the level.\u201d— Michael Cade (@Michael Cade) 1658127519
\u201cEveryone in the UK today \u2600\ufe0f #heatwave\u201d— Noel Broke Again (@Noel Broke Again) 1657380889
\u201cEveryone in the UK this week\u201d— Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@Nadine Batchelor-Hunt) 1658096917
\u201cSo how everyone in the uk doing?\u201d— The Gex Fact channel (@The Gex Fact channel) 1658132679
\u201ceveryone in the UK going home in the heatwave \ud83e\udd75\ud83c\udf36\ufe0f\u201d— H \u26bd\ud83d\udd2d\ud83d\ude80 (@H \u26bd\ud83d\udd2d\ud83d\ude80) 1658129236
\u201cEveryone in the UK right now. #heatwave #heatwaveuk\u201d— No\u00eblle Vaughn (@No\u00eblle Vaughn) 1658134366
\u201cEveryone in the UK whenever there's a heatwave: \n\n\ud83e\udd75\ud83e\udd75\ud83d\ude05\ud83d\ude05\n\nOn a serious note - keep safe, stay hydrated & use suncream if going out! \u2600\n\n#PrinceLouis #heatwave #heatwaveuk #Heatwave2022\u201d— Pooja (@Pooja) 1658130940
\u201cDoctors are advising people to do as little as possible during the heatwave, making it the first time Boris Johnson will have listened to experts. #UKHeatwave\u201d— The Poke (@The Poke) 1658126400
It is fun to laugh at memes but the weather is pretty dangerous and it is important to follow public health advice to ensure you keep safe. We've also rounded up some top tips so you can keep chill.
Stay cool, folks.
