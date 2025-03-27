Who is Lufy – the internet's favourite pup who has found his forever home?

Lufy, a 1-year-and-7-month-old Bichon Frise, has become a viral sensation in the past week when wholesome snaps of the dog went viral on Instagram. Now, he may have just found his forever home.

This fluffy white rescue pup is partially paralysed and relies on a wheelchair to support his back legs. Despite this, his upbeat personality and adorable appearance have captured the hearts of many online.

Sahara Kennel Rescue in Dubai shared a series of photos of the pup detailing his loveable nature and "great" tendency around other dogs.

The post shared how at around four months, Lufy started "skipping or stumbling with every few steps". The condition worsened, and within a couple of months, "he stopped using his back legs altogether".

Inevitably, thousands of comments flooded in for Lufy with many insisting that his new owner should make an Instagram account so fans can follow his journey.

"Please, whoever gets him, make an account for this sweet baby," one wrote, as another reiterated: "For the love of god please may his adopted family make an account. I am petrified at the thought of not seeing him again."

In a follow-up post, the rescue centre shared great news in an "update everyone has been asking for."

Lufy has officially started his trial adoption with "an amazing family committed to his care".





"We are so grateful for the outpour of love that Lufy has received. We hope all this attention helps our rescues find their forever homes, where they can live happily as part of the family," they signed off.

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.