New York subway singer surprised by Ed Sheeran while covering one of his songs

A New York subway singer was caught on camera being surprised by Ed Sheeran - at the exact moment he was covering one of his songs.

Mike Yung , who is known for being a musical icon of the public transport system, was belting out a rendition of 'Eyes Closed' at Church Avenue station in Brooklyn, when Sheeran came up to him and joined in.

A shocked Yung told the singer he'd 'made his day', while the star praised that he 'f****** loved' him, offering him two tickets to go and see him in concert.

