Charli XCX declares Martha Stewart's feud with journalist is 'brat' in SNL monologue

Charli XCX was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live where she educated viewers on what "brat" really means and used none other than Martha Stewart as an example.

Near the beginning of her monologue, the singer quipped: "You might know me from my album Brat, but, don’t worry if you don’t. There is nothing wrong with being straight," noting her icon status within the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the original "brat" herself, the term means "just like an attitude," and "a vibe".

Still unsure? Well, Charli mentioned the documentary film Martha released on Netflix last month about Martha Stewart which according to her is "brat".

"For example, the new Martha Stewart documentary: When Martha gets mad about an old magazine article and she says that she’s glad the journalist who wrote it is dead, that is brat."

In 2004, Stewart was found guilty of her role in an insider trading scheme and in her documentary alleged that during the trial there was a “lady” at the New York Post who wrote “horrible things” about her and Stewart claimed the woman in question was "dead now, thank goodness."

Except she wasn't...

Andrea Peyser identified herself as the journalist Stewart was talking about and used her latest column for the outlet to declare: 'I'm alive, b****!'"

Something which Charli also gave the "brat" stamp of approval: "...And then on Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey I’m alive, bitch,’ that is extremely brat.”

Meanwhile, the 360 singer also gave a shoutout to autotune, as an apparent retort to those who criticise her for using it in her music.

“Speaking of singing, I want to take a moment to thank someone who’s been there for me my entire career: autotune. Autotune makes everything sound better, even really bad news — like this — watch: 'I’m breaking up with you ’cause I’m trying to hook up with your dad,'" she said.

