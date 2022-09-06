Chris Pine became the internet's unexpected meme from the Venice Film Festival as he appeared to "zone out" during his press duties for his upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.

The run-up to the highly-anticipated premiere of the psychological thriller that took place on Monday night (September 5) has been marred with gossip amid a rumoured "falling out" between director Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh, as the lead actor didn't attend the press conference due to a scheduling conflict but did dazzle later on the red carpet.

However, when it came to the press conference and interviews it was Pine who stole the show as fans joked that the actor looked like didn't want to be there.

In one clip, the 42-year-old was interviewed alongside co-star Harry Styles about the film and while the singer and actor spoke profoundly about how his "favourite thing about the movie is it feels like a movie," Pine seemingly checked out there for a few moments as he stared blankly into the distance.

Soon enough, the clip set off some more hilarious memes as one person tweeted: "chris pine sweetie i'm gonna get you out of there."





While someone else thought his fixed trance gave some throwback Miley Cyrus vibes.

"We're witnessing chris pine going through his joker moment in real time," another theorised.







His look was even specifically compared to that of a "white suburban mom the morning after a wine-night crying ja. De-puff and disassociate."

While others thought Pine's blank stare might have something to do with Styles's convoluted answer...



A clip of The Homelander expressionless in a cinema screening from the superhero TV series The Boys was also referenced as a comparison.



"I’ve been a diehard Chris Pine fan for nearly 20 years now so I consider myself something of an expert, and I can confidently say he is reconsidering all his life choices here… literally dissociating from his surroundings," one superfan of the actor commented.

But it wasn't just his interview with Styles that was prime meme material as Pine's facial expressions also didn't disappoint in the group press conference.



A big mood.

Pine's concentration is reminiscent of the look pulled when multitasking in Zoom meetings.

At the premiere, Pine even had the time put a new spin on the classic "you're doing amazing sweetie" meme as he photographed Pugh on the red carpet like a proud parent.





Chris Pine channelling Kris Jenner, you love to see it.

Don't Worry Darling is set to be released in cinemas on September 23 2022.



