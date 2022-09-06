Video

Chris Pine baffled as Harry Styles gives bizarre description of Don't Worry Darling

Cameras caught the moment Chris Pine looked baffled by Harry Styles during the press interviews for Don't Worry Darling, as the singer attempted to give a rather unusual description of the new film.

“You know, my favourite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie," Styles said, as Pine stared off into the distance, baffled.

"It feels like a real, like, you know, go to the theatre film, movie. The reason why you go to watch something on the big screen.”

don't worry darling
