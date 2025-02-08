Kim Kardashian's take on Kanye West's shocking X / Twitter account rants

A Kim Kardashian insider revealed what she makes of her ex-husband Kanye 'Ye' West's latest official X / Twitter account tirade.

Ye's account has been relentlessly posting on the social media platform, publicly begging Donald Trump to "free Diddy" and following that up with antisemitic, misogynistic and homophobic posts.

The account has since doubled down on this, posting yet more of this shocking content.

And a Kim Kardashian insider told Page Six exactly what she makes of what's been going on.

According to the publication, a source said Kardashian finds the posts "disturbing".

The source added: "[She] is staying far away from Kanye at this point and wants nothing to do with his drama. Kim hasn't read all the messages Kanye posted because it's not worth her time and energy. [She] hasn't reached out to Kanye at all."

This comes after Ye's account claimed he has "dominion" (to put in another way, control) over his wife and that Bianca Censori required his approval to wear the controversial Grammy Awards outfit.

Ye and Censori were reportedly escorted out of the Grammy's following the bold outfit choice after she dropped her coat to reveal a transparent mini-dress with no underwear.

Ye appeared on Justin Laboy's The Download podcast where he revealed he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and actually found out "it's really a case of autism".

