Eric Trump has hit back at rumours that his family “doesn’t like” Don Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The former Fox News host has been dating the eldest son of ex-US president Donald Trump since 2018, and the pair got engaged on New Years Eve 2020.

There have been recent reports that the Trump family aren't fans of Guilfoyle, with one source telling Page Six: "The vibe is that the family doesn’t like Kim. She is trying too hard to be in the family."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I completely disagree with the narrative and happen to think the world of Kimberly," Eric told the publication, defending his future sister-in-law.



Meanwhile, Don Jr. and Guilfoyle hosted a party for Toys for Tots this week inside their $9.7m Florida mansion, an insider told Page Six where Kid Rock DJ’d the event.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jared Kushner, Eric Trump, and Laura Trump listen as former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida where he launched his 2024 presidential campaign Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There were around 300 guests at the party - but which Trump family members showed up?

Eric and his wife Laura attend the event and he told the publication"I am best friends with Don and had an absolute blast at the party.”

The former president Donald Trump also turned up for half an hour, however, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were invited but did not attend with a source telling Page Six this was due to the party falling on "Shabbos" [Jewish sabbath].

They also insisted that the couple have a "good relationship" with Guilfoyle and "It’s just the rumor mill.”

Last month at Tiffany Trump's wedding, Ivanka Trump raised some eyebrows after she posted a family photo that cropped Guilfoyle out of the frame.

Though many felt this was for style reasons rather than a personal diss as everyone was wearing light pastel colours, except Guilfoyle who was wearing a black dress.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.