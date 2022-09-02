Jared Kushner has given an exclusive interview to Sky News about his time as a former senior advisor to his father-in-law and former US president Donald Trump.

The 41-year-old who is married to Ivanka Trump sat down with Kay Burley to discuss a wide range of subjects from whether Trump will run again for president, to the 2020 election, the war in Ukraine, his opinion on abortion, the recent FBI raid in Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Kushner also has an upcoming book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, where he reflects on his time as a White House advisor, with some details about his relationship with his wife.

Here are the six things Kushner claimed in the tell-all interview:

Donald Trump is "obviously thinking" about running for president in 2024

After his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump has hinted ever since that he may run for office again in the 2024 election.

When asked if Trump was gearing up for another election, he said "nobody can speak for him on that".

"He's asked me about it. I said, 'You know, it's tricky'," but said he would "rather not go into" the details of the discussion with his father-in-law.

"But basically, I know that he's obviously thinking about it," Kushner said. "He hates seeing what's happening in the country."

"Like I said, with Trump, it's hard to rule anything out," he added. "He's a very flexible thinker."





The war in Ukraine "never would have happened" under Trump

On the topic of Trump running for president, Kushner praised the 76-year-old's term in office from 2016 to 2020.

"You know, he had the economy running so well. He filled the hole economically that was caused by COVID. He got us out of it with the vaccine. And again, we had peace in Europe, peace in the world. China was on their back foot."

He specifically made the bold claim that there never would have been a war in Ukraine had Trump won a second term as president.

"And now you have a war in Ukraine with Russia - never would have happened," Kushner said.





Support for Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Kushner established his stance on abortion when asked his opinion on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade, which had made abortion a constitutional right.

"I believe in pro-life and so I think it was a properly decided decision," Kushner told Burley.





The 2020 election was "very sloppy"

We all know Donald Trump believes the unfound claim that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him, though Kushner did not go as far as to say this but did say the election caused people to consider the process.

"It was a very sloppy election, I think it's caused a lot of people in our country to look at how our elections are conducted," Kushner said and described Joe Biden as an "awful president."





Kushner initially didn't tell Trump about his thyroid cancer

"I ultimately did tell him but I didn't want to burden him, he had so many things on his mind," Kushner said. "It's hard to imagine what it's like being a leader of the free world and you see the onslaught of investigations, the false media attacks."

He added how there is "a lot on your shoulders" as president. "It was my problem and my doctors said I had a good chance to deal with it effectively so I set it up, I tried to duck out at a time."

Kushner recalled being called into the Oval Office by Trump who asked him if he is nervous about his surgery, to which Kushner asked how he found out and Trump replied: "Well, I'm the president I know everything."

He also confirmed to Sky News that he had another surgery that was successful and said he feels "good."





He thinks FBI raid was an 'issue of paperwork'



Trump has been in the headlines recently after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, where a photo of the top secret documents that were seized was released as part of a Justice Department court filing.

"I think it's something that again, this seems like it's an issue of paperwork that should have been able to be worked out between the DOJ [Department of Justice] and him [Mr Trump]," Kushner said.



"I don't know what he took or what he didn't take but I think right now we're relying on leaks to the media."

When asked if he had seen the FBI's photo of the documents, he said: " "I've seen a lot of allegations made by the media over my four years that turned out not to be true."

He was then pressed on if it was wrong if they were top secret documents, and Kusher replied: "Like I said, I don't think we should answer hypotheticals. Let's wait until we know the facts. And then we'll see what the right way to go is.

"I don't know what was taken, why it was taken and what's been recovered and what the ramification of that is going to be."

He continued: "First of all, he was the president of the United States, he had the highest clearance in the world. So I don't know if this may be a paperwork issue. Like I said, I haven't been involved in the details."

