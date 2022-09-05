'Dystopian' This Morning competition gives away 'energy bills' as a prize

A prize of 'energy bills' on This Morning's 'spin to win' segment is being blasted as a basic necessity, and not something that should be given away as a reward.

"This is energy bills I think for four months if it stops on that", Phillip Schofield clarified of the prize, which has been branded 'dystopian'.

The hosts then asked one lucky caller what getting his bills paid for would mean.

"I've got one of these pre-payment meters and it's absolutely murder," the caller responded.

