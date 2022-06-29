Susanna Reid pays emotional tribute to ‘remarkable’ Dame Deborah James on-air

GMB's Susanna Reid paid an emotional tribute to ‘remarkable’ Dame Deborah James on this morning's show, following the tragic news that she had passed away yesterday.

“She was an absolutely remarkable woman, who fought right to the end to raise awareness of the condition," she said, trying not to choke up.

“Our hearts go out to her children… and her husband Sebastian, and her parents."

Dr Hilary Jones later gave his well wishes, praising the campaigner's 'zest' for life and work towards ending bowel cancer stigma.

