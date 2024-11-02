Janey Godley, the award-winning Scottish comedian known for her parody videos of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefings and protesting former US president Donald Trump with particularly sweary signs, has died at the age of 63 following a diagnosis of stage four ovarian cancer.

Her agent confirmed the death “with great sadness” on Saturday (2 November), saying Godley “died peacefully” and “surrounded by her loved ones” at the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow, where she was receiving palliative care.

“She will be remembered for her legendary voiceovers of Nicola Sturgeon during the pandemic, her hilarious and outspoken comedy, but most of all for just being ‘Janey’,” they said.

Meanwhile, Godley’s daughter Ashley Storrie shared a video to social media thanking her mother’s fans “for all your kindness and support”.

“I believe in my heart of hearts that she felt every bit of love you sent to her, and I think it kept her going. I think, genuinely, we got her longer because of the support and love in this world.

“But that’s it, it’s over now, so thank you once again.

“Bye, ma. Frank, get the door,” she said, ending with a reference to Godley’s lockdown videos.

Godley shared the “devastating news” that she was at end-of-life care on 25 September, when she said the “cancer has spread” but added,d “we all come to an end sometime”.

“Thanks everybody for all your love, and know that I really, really appreciate the outpouring of love and support that you gave me – and even the ones who hate me, thanks for giving your engagement,” she said in a video.

The comedian had intended to go on tour in the autumn of this year, but this was cancelled on the advice of her medical team as her condition worsened.

Despite this, Godley continued to use social media to keep in contact with fans, sharing a picture from her hospice bed on 15 October of her holding up a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Trump is still a c***” – a nod to her viral protest against the Republican when he visited Scotland.

She also slammed ex-prime minister Liz Truss over reports she allegedly planned to scrap NHS cancer treatment in the wake of her disastrous mini-budget, commenting that she “can see why a lettuce beat you”.

On Thursday (31 October), Storrie confirmed her mum was “in the final beats of life” as she shared a picture of Godley with her honorary doctorate from the University of Glasgow which she said “has brought her so much joy”.

Nicola Sturgeon, comedian Dom Joly and broadcaster Richard Coles are among those who have since paid tribute to the comedian:

“RIP Janey” remains the top trending topic on X/Twitter at the time of writing.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.