This is why The White Lotus has taken the internet by storm

The White Lotus has taken the internet (and TV) by storm, with its outlandish approach to dark comedy and surprising plot twists for a seemingly budget production.

In fact, it received 20 Emmy nominations, and is tipped to win big at the Golden Globes too. Not bad for a show with just two seasons.

If you haven't had chance to watch yet, in summary, it follows a group of wealthy resort owners, who find themselves entangled in murder and mystery - with a whole lot of Jennifer Coolidge.

