At this year's Met Gala, fans were excited to see all of the Kardashians attend for the first time - and it's created a new meme as people compared Kim Kardashian's outfit with her sisters after she didn't get a photo with them on the red carpet.

While Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner all took pictures together, Kim was nowhere to be seen and arrived at the prestigious event later on with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old wore Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr President" gold dress from 60 years ago and revealed she had to lose 16lbs to fit into the dress as it couldn't be altered due to its historical significance.

Meanwhile, Khloe sported a similar number as she wore a golden Moschino dress with black satin gloves while Kourtney donned a Thom Browne cropped white button-down blouse with a loose tie and skirt alongside fiancé Travis Barker.

Kendall Jenner dyed her eyebrows blonde and was dressed in a custom Prada tulle top along with a long ruched black silk satin skirt, younger sister Kylie looked bridal in an Off-White gown with a veiled birdcage baseball cap and matriarch Kris Jenner channelled Jackie O with a one-should Oscar de la Renta gown on the carpet with partner Corey Gamble.

But fans couldn't help but notice that Kim was notably absent when her sisters were snapped together on the red carpet, with many joking the reason was she wasn't a fan of their outfits.













Some referenced a Keeping Up With The Kardashiansepisode from season seven in 2018 where Kim outfit-shames Kourtney and Khloe during their trip to Japan to shoot a Yeezy campaign.

“I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” Kim said. “Like, I can’t take it.

“My sisters look so crazy,” she added.“It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit and Khloé is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything."

"I need the Yeezy collection to be debuted and not all this crazy distraction in the background.”

Kim then confronted her sisters and didn't hold back with her opinion and told them: "You looking like f***ing clowns."





While the internet joked about Kim not getting a picture with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, Kourtney explained the reason why her younger sister would arrive later and said Kim was preparing for the red carpet “in a secret dressing room” as she wore the famous Marilyn Munroe dress.

Kim herself told Vogue live host La La Anthony that the dress "came with armed guards and gloves."

Perhaps they all managed to all get photos together inside the event.

