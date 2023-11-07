Matthew Perry made a secret special request for the last ever episode of Friends

Matthew Perry's special request he made for the final episode of Friendshas resurfaced following the sad news of his death.

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, released last year, the late actor revealed how he wanted to close out the show by saying the final line.

"No one else will care about this except me,” Perry wrote.

“So may I please have the last line?” he asked the producer.

The finale of the hugely popular sitcom came in 2004 after 10 seasons, and the final scene saw Chandler and Monica (played by Perry and Courteney Cox) bid an emotional farewell to their empty purple apartment as they were joined by Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Ross (David Schwimmer).

Before Chandler and Monica leave the city for the suburbs to start family life with their newborn twins, Rachel suggests the group grab a final cup of coffee.

That's when Chandler's sarcastic humour shines through one last time to end the show on a light-hearted note.

“Sure,” Chandler replied. “Where?”

Of course, fans of the show know exactly where - the group's local coffee shop Central Perk which had been one of the iconic backdrops of the series.

“I got to bring the curtain down on Friends,” Perry wrote.

“I love the look on Schwimmer’s face as I deliver that line — it’s the perfect mixture of affection and amusement, exactly what the show Friends had always given to the world.”

Upon news of Perry being declared dead on October 28, aged 54, many Friends fans shared how Perry made this last line request.

One person wrote: "It is incredibly bittersweet that Chandler had the last line in the final episode of Friends. Gonna miss Matthew Perry a lot."

"Matthew Perry delivered the final line in Friends. And made one word into a final laugh. A talented man. RIP," another person said.

Someone else added: "One of my favorite jokes in the show and the ultimate send-off."

"This was the perfect last words on Friends,” a fourth person commented. “Inside joke was that the Central Perk set had already been taken down.

The cast of Friends released a statement, following the tragic news of Perry's death.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just castmates. We are a family,” it read.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world".

