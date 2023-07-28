Megan Fox shuts down "weirdos" after asking fans to donate to friend's GoFundMe

Megan Fox has responded to "weirdos" criticising her for sharing a GoFundMe page for her friend and asking her followers to help if they can.

On Monday (July 24), the Jennifer's Body actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot and a link to the GoFundMe page set up by her friend Brittney Boyce.

The fundraising goal is $30,000, to raise money for Boyce's father who was recently pancreatic cancer diagnosis and requires treatment.

Boyce described how the goal for the fundraiser is to help her father who is not “covered by insurance” with medical expenses so "he can focus on himself and not the stress on finances.”

"My friend’s dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. If you guys are able to help, please do," Fox wrote in the post.



Though the post didn't go down well with some people who berated Fox for asking her followers to donate when the 37-year-old's net worth is reportedly $8 million.

One person said: "Pay the bill from your friend and don't ask your followers."

"Girllll… u could pay that whole entire GoFundMe why are you asking for our money…," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Why don’t you donate your own money to your friend’s dad’s medical treatment instead of asking your fans? You’re literally a millionaire and could easily afford it."

"Never understood why celebrities share someone's GoFundMe page when I'm sure they could fund it all themselves," a fourth person commented.

Now, Fox has since responded to the flak she's received, taking to Instagram Stories once again to set the record straight, and branding those who bashed her as "weirdos," and "psychos."

“Hey weirdos. Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe [Boyce] doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

Fox broke her silence on the matter via Instagram Stories following the backlash Instagram/meganfox





She continued: “I just obliged her request. Anything she needs from me personally she will ask and [I] will do it privately. One thing you’re not going to accuse me of is being miserly or lacking generosity.

"So try again on another day (probably [tomorrow]!) with some different bulls***, you bunch of psychos.”

At the time of writing, Boyce's GoFundMe has so far raised $8,126.

