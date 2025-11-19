Nicki Minaj has used a United Nations platform to back Donald Trump’s claims of rising persecution against Christians in Nigeria.

Speaking at a U.S.-organised event, she thanked Trump for “calling for urgent action” to protect religious freedom, describing reports of Christians being “targeted, driven from their homes and killed”.

Minaj insisted her stance “is not about taking sides or dividing people, it is about uniting humanity,” and stressed that religious freedom means everyone should be able to “sing our faith regardless of who we are.”

