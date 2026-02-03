Don Lemon give first interview since arrest on Jimmy Kimmel

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon gave his first television interview since his January arrest during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night.

Lemon, who was booked by federal agents in Los Angeles over his coverage of an anti-ICE protest that disrupted a Minnesota church service, defended his reporting as legitimate journalism.

He said he went to the scene to “chronicle and document” events, not to protest, and criticised the arrest as intimidating.

Lemon described how authorities handcuffed him without immediately showing a warrant and said he had offered to turn himself in beforehand. He vowed to fight the federal charges and “will not be silenced.”

