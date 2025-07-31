Donald Trump walks away from Epstein questions at the White House

Donald Trump may have avoided further questions regarding the Epstein files by walking away from press at the White House, but the controversy doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon, despite the president's dismissals.

Public discord continues as more and more people call on the government to release the Epstein files, with Democrats also pushing for transparency in the senate.

Attorney General Pam Bondi previously told that the files on disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were on her desk, before recently pivoting, claiming there was 'no client list,' causing a divide within the Republican Party as well as public outrage about the lack of transparency.

