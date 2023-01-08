6 sibling rivalries after Prince Harry and William feud deepens

Prince Harry has recently made headlines after bombshell details emerged after extracts from his upcoming autobiography Spare have been leaked.

The book is set to be released on January 10 and includes explosive claims where Prince Harry has alleged his brother Prince William physically attacked him following an argument over Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, according to the Guardianclaims to have obtained a copy ahead of its publication.

As these details come to light, it shows how the relationship between the two royal brothers has become further fractured.

Though, this isn't the first sibling feud or rivalry to make the news (and no doubt will be the last) - here are several other celebrity sibling rivalries from over the years:

Noel and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher "Che Tempo Che Fa" Italian TV Show on November 9, 2008 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Before Prince William and Harry's feuding, the biggest sibling rivalry was between Noel and Liam Gallagher who were part of the successful 90s Britpop band Oasis.

Despite big hits such as Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger and Live Forever, the band broke up and the brothers haven't spoken since.

Liam also sued his brother for "questioning [his] professionalism" by saying at a press conference that Oasis pulled out of a 2009 V Festival gig because Liam was hungover, as the lead singer claims he actually had laryngitis.

But not long after, Liam dropped the lawsuit - though it hasn't stopped the pair, who have since pursued solo careers, from insulting each other in the press.

Over the years, Liam has referred to his brother as "Noel Katie Hopkins Gallagher," while Noel isn't a fan of his little brother's solo music, telling The Guardian: "I can’t stand his voice."

So an Oasis reunion looks unlikely.

Kelly and Aimee Osbourne

Aimee and Kelly Osbourne attend the Sean John Fall/Winter 2003 Men's Collection fashion show at Cipriani 42nd Street during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week February 8, 2003 in New York City Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images

You may recognise Kelly Osbourne from the famous family's reality show "The Osbournes," but there is an older sister Aimee who didn't appear in the series and who Kelly no longer speaks to.

"We don't talk," Kelly said during an appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. "We're just really different. She doesn't understand me and I don't understand her

Aimee herself spoke in August 2020 about her decision on to appear on the reality TV series, explaining that it "didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

"It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me, and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically," Aimee told New York's Q1043 radio program.





Kim and Kourtney Kardashian



Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West attend the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on February 6, 2019 in New York City Photo by Michael Loccisano/Wire Image

They're perhaps one of the most famous families and reality TV royalty - so it's no surprise that there is the occasional clash between the Kardashian sisters.

In particular, fans were shocked to watch season 18 premiere of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” where Kim and Kourtney began to physically hit each other about a dispute over work ethic.

“If I were on my deathbed, I would still show up,” Kim said. “Mom is so used to … me and Khloe, whenever, if we’re sick… [Kourtney] you don’t care about stuff.”

This angered Kourtney who replied: "You act like I don’t do sh**. You have this narrative in your mind. No, no, no, I will literally f*** you up if you mention it again."

And that's when the fighting commenced - though they did makeup afterwards.





Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas)

The Jonas Brothers perform during half time in the game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 24, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The three siblings formed a band, gained popularity on the Disney Channel with Camp Rock and JONAS and later went on to sell millions of records with hits such as Lovebug, Burning Up andYear 3000.

However in 2013, a "deep rift within the band," caused them to cancel their 19-date tour.

“Being able to play shows and travel together was great, but then once at the end there, the friction was too much and we just really needed to break away and kind of do our own things for some time,” Kevin told Huffington Post in 2015

While Nick pursued solo projects, Joe joined dance-rock band DNCE as lead singer who had the 2015 hit Cake by the Ocean.

Luckily for fans, the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019 and released their comeback single Sucker from their album Happiness Begins.

Bella and Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid attend the 2022 Prince's Trust Gala at Cipriani 25 Broadway on April 28, 2022 in New York City Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Both Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are two sisters who have become household names in the modelling world - but it can also mean being constantly compared to one another.

"People still love to compare and contrast us - what's better about her or what's not that good about me - and it's hard because people are really mean," Bella told Seventeen magazine.



"I just have to remind myself that she's been doing this forever. I can't keep comparing myself to her because we're so different."

But the sisters have a close relationship and don't let work or media get in the way of this, as the model explained: "I'm her biggest supporter, and she's my biggest supporter. We're not competitive at all.

"What people don't really know is that she's actually hilarious. And she can eat whatever she wants. It's really annoying."



Serena and Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams of The United States look on during a changeover against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic during the Women’s Doubles First Round match on Day Four of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Serena and Venus Williams are tennis icons and as a result, have had the opportunity to play together in doubles tournaments but also compete against each other in singles matches too.

So what's it like playing against your sister at a major tennis open? Not that great, according to Serena.

"If I win I'm not super excited, and if I lose I'm really not excited," she told Sports Illustrated back in 2013.

Venus also felt the same and added: "I think we just both want to win. I think we just both have so much respect for each other's game that makes it probably a little tougher because you know you're not going to get an easy win."

In a recent TikTok, Serena proved to be a proud sister as she gave her followers a tour of Venus's tennis trophies.

