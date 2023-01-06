Alison Hammond left in tears over Prince Harry’s virginity story

Alison Hammond was left in stitches on This Morning when discussing Prince Harry's virginity revelations from his new book.

Along with Carol Vorderman and Dermot O'Leary, they read excerpts from the book, including the section where the Duke mentions being treated like a "stallion".

"Other channels are available", joked guest, Gyles Brandreth, as the presenters sat in tears of laughter over what they were hearing.

Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare', comes out on 10 January.



