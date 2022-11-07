The Kardashians all transformed into Kris Jenner for her birthday and it's iconic

The Kardashian-Jenner family have been paying tribute to momager (that's mum and manager), Kris Jenner, in honour of her 67th birthday - by dressing up as her.

“[The theme] was ‘dress up as your best Kris,’” Kim explained as she showed off her outfit on Instagram, which recreates Kris' 'Lady Marmalade' parody outfit from 2012.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian opted for her mum's pink tracksuit look from Ariana Grande's 'Thank U, Next' music video, and Kylie Jenner opted for a 1989 look in a ball gown.

