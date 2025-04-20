Saturday Night Live comedian Bowen Yang has shared his thoughts on Aimee Lou Wood's criticism of the comedy show's "mean” and “unfunny" parody last week.

The SNL sketch called "The White Potus" was a political satire spin on the TV show The White Lotus, where Sarah Sherman portrayed Wood's character, Chelsea from the HBO series. For this, the comedian put on a British accent and attempted to mock Wood's appearance by sporting exaggerated prosthetic teeth.

In response, Wood took to Instagram story where she called the skit "mean and unfunny."

The 31-year-old received widespread support as others also criticised the show. In later updates, Wood revealed SNL had apologised to her, and Sherman also sent her flowers.

She also described how the skit was "punching up" while "I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

Now, SNL cast member Bowen Yang has shared some supportive words for Wood's "completely valid" reaction.

“However she [Wood] reacted to that sketch is completely valid,” the Wicked star said, during an interview with Extra.

“With parody, you kind of forget the sort of human, emotional cost that it sort of extols on someone.”

Bowen Yang (left) says Aimee Lou Wood's reaction to SNL's The White Potus sketch was "completely valid". Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images for ABA, and Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

He explained, “Everyone at SNL is just a fan of the show, obviously a fan of her. We just think that she should be so proud of the work that she put into the season, it was just water cooler television again that we desperately have a craving for. So I feel like it’s this thing that we tend to forget sometimes and this is a reminder and it seems like she has spoken to people at the show about it and hopefully there’s room to sort of move on from it.

"But yeah, you need those reminders every now and then that parody can go too far sometimes and that we, as comedians, can take account for that instead of banging our foot and saying that we should be able to say whatever we want. That’s just culture, it’s not PC or woke culture, it’s just culture.”

Previously, Wood spoke about the "full circle" moment and her surprise at all the positive attention her teeth are getting.

"It's like oh my God and it's so lovely, a real full circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience," she said on the Jonathan Ross Show.

