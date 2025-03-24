Aimee Lou Wood's teeth have been a big talking point online, so much so that The White Lotusand Toxic Town star has confessed she's surprised by all the positive attention her gnashers are getting.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the 31-year-old noted how she's been taken aback after seeing all of the discourse surrounding her teeth, a feature she had previously been bullied for.

"I mean, I can't believe the impact my teeth are having," Wood admitted.

"Because the Americans can't believe... but they're all being lovely, but these videos come up on my Instagram of these orthodontists analysing my teeth..." she said, before proceeding to do an impression of them with an American accent.

"They dissect my teeth and say what's wrong with them, but at the end they say 'but we don't think she should change a thing'."

She added: "It's like oh my God and it's so lovely, a real full circle moment after being bullied for my teeth forever and now people are clapping in an audience."

Ross then noted how people may want to their teeth to look like the actress's, to which Wood replied: "I hope they don't start filing their teeth so they have gaps."

Wood also said she's had people come up to her asking if they're false teeth, saying: "100 per cent. People are like, 'They're real?!"

Fellow guest Stephen Fry then noted that in Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales, one of the pilgrims, the wife of Bath has a gap tooth and said this was "considered a sign of... shall we say sexual heat to have gap teeth".

To which Aimee quipped, "I've got several gaps, so…" prompting laughter and cheers from the audience.

This segment of the interview has gone viral on TikTok with 8.4 million views, 803,000 likes and thousands of comments from people showing some love and appreciation for Wood's teeth.

One person said: "I'm glad we are starting to appreciate natural teeth again."

Someone else added: "Veneers are so common we're all excited at REAL TEETH."

"I would love to see her in a period piece. So sick of seeing veneers in films set in the past," a fourth person commented.

It's not the first time Wood has discussed her teeth as mentioned them in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter where she compared herself to her The White Lotus cast mates.

"These people live in Hollywood. I live in my little flat in South East London," she said.

"I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident. All I ever do is take the p*** out of myself."

Wood added: "Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth – that I don't have veneers or Botox – it feels a bit rebellious."

