Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss have been spotted sat together at a Kansas City Chiefs game - and the internet is being completely normal about it...

The model was seen in the box next to the singer on Sunday (November 8), as they watched Swift's husband Travis Kelce play against New York Jets in the home game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Alongside Kloss, Swift's parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, accompanied their daughter as they cheered on their son-in-law.

Taylor Swift watches the Kansas City Chiefs with Karlie Kloss as they take on the New York Jets in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium on November 08, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Amy Kontras/Getty Images

It's not the first time Kloss and Swift have reunited, as it was reported that she watched Swift and Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” Kloss told theToday show. “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

Swift and Kloss's friendship began in 2013 and became close friends, with Swift performing on the Victoria Secret Fashion Show stage while Kloss walked the catwalk, starred as part of the girls squad in Swift's 'Bad Blood' music video and the two even posed for a Vogue cover together in 2015.

Karlie Kloss walks the runway as Taylor Swift performs at the annual Victoria's Secret fashion show at Earls Court on December 2, 2014 in London, England. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

But there had been online rumours that the friends had fallen out as they hadn't been photographed together for years - although Kloss shot this down in when she attended Swift's Reputation tour, and also went to the Eras tour in 2023.

Since the photos of Swift and Kloss have been making the rounds, there has been a lot of reaction.

One person said, "TAYLOR IS WITH WHO?????????"









"Can't stop laughing at this like what the hell sure," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Blue wave so big Karlie and Taylor in the box together."





"Karlie Kloss spotted with Taylor Swift in the year of our lord 2026....what," a fourth person commented.

A fifth person reacted, "Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss???? Together ??? A the the chiefs game ?????"

"This is a recession indicator," someone else noted.





"The north remembers," one fan responded, sharing lyrics from Swift's song it's time to go, which fans theorise is about Kloss.





"Taylor Swift this Karlie Kloss that idgaf because i still got better seats than Karlie for eras," referring to Kloss who appeared seated in the upper-level seats of the venue at the time.





"Can you imagine telling someone in 2020 that Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss would have their first public outing the week after democrats swept the midterms."





Spare a thought for Jennifer Lawrence...





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