Moment Elizabeth Banks almost takes tumble presenting Oscars award

Elizabeth Banks struggled to stay upright as she headed onto the Oscars stage to present the award for best visual effects, almost falling over twice.

"Oh my God. He tripped me", she joked, referring to her recent film, Cocaine Bear.

However, it looked like her ball gown was to blame, as her heel appeared to keep getting stuck in its many layers.

She managed to style it out nonetheless, and Avatar: The Way of Water took home the prize.

