Who is Chris Hughes? JoJo Siwa appears to confirm romance with reality star

Celebrity Big Brother UK co-stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appear to have sparked up possibly more than a friendship after both appearing on the show in April.

When 22-year-old Siwa entered the 2025 Celebrity Big Brother house she had a partner, Kath Ebbs , 27, and identified as a lesbian. But, the pair later split after Siwa and Hughes appeared to have become close.

A recent photo further fuelled strong romance rumours after Hughes shared a picture of the two of them in bed with Siwa laying on his chest.

Text overlaying the image read: “Sleeepinnn beauty.”

Siwa rose to fame when she first appeared on the reality TV series Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition as a child in 2013. The American from Nebraska later went on to appear on Dance Moms and has since released songs as part of her solo music career.

Hughes, who has also achieved fame through reality TV, may be less well-known to audiences, so here’s everything you need to know about the Brit.

Who is Chris Hughes?

32-year-old Hughes is a reality star and TV presenter from the English county of Gloucestershire.

Hughes was working as a model and was signed to Impact Agency when, in 2017, he appeared in the third series of ITV2’s Love Island reality show.

On Love Island, he reached the final episode and finished in third place alongside Olivia Atwood. The pair had their own ITV2 spin-off after the show, but broke up in 2018.

After the show, Hughes embarked on a short-lived music career with fellow contestant Kem Cetinay. In 2017, Chris & Kem’s single 'Little Bit Leave It' made it to number 15 in the UK singles chart.

Instagram/@chrishughesofficial

Hughes has made several appearances on subsequent TV shows and their celebrity iterations, including Celebrity Hunted, Tipping Point: Lucky Stars, Queens for the Night and Pointless Celebrities.

Elsewhere, he has played in various local sports teams, released a book and appeared in a documentary about testicular cancer and male fertility with his brothers.

Since 2019, Hughes has presented live horse racing for ITV Racing, and in 2023, presented coverage of The Hundred cricket tournament for BBC Sport.

He has previously dated former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson between 2019 and 2020 and professional golfer Annabel Dimmock from 2021 to 2022.

