JoJo Siwa has been spending time with fellow Celebrity Big Brothercontestant Chris Hughes on Sunday (April 27) after ex Kath Ebbs announced their break up on Instagram.

Ebbs shared the news that they had been dumped at the CBB afterparty just hours after being reunited.

They said: "I was told there are confused feeling there, do with that what you will."

Siwa, 21, and Hughes, 32, have been the subject of speculation after growing close and showing a lot of affection towards each other on the show. They posed for a picture together on Sunday with CBB star Chesney Hawkes.

Jojo Siwa/Instagram

