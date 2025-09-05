New Batman Arkham game: Everything we know so far

A new Batman Arkham game is said to be in the works and it's understood to be a sequel to Batman: Arkham Shadows on Meta Quest.

In a recent interview, Mark Rolston, who plays Commissioner Gordon in Arkham Shadows, seemed to confirm a sequel is being developed.

Arkham Shadows released last year and scooped the Best VR / AR Game at The Game Awards 2024. At the time, indy100 said: "Batman: Arkham Shadow is the best VR AR game yet and it's up there with the very best video games of the year [2024], regardless of platform."

Here's a look at everything we know so far about the new Batman Arkham game.

What's been announced about a new Batman Arkham game?

There has been no official announcement about a sequel to Batman: Arkham Shadows from developer Camouflaj or Meta but in an interview with Culture Combine, Rolston seemed to confirm a sequel is in development.

He said: "In the Blade Runner game, I was a voiceover but for Spider-Man, I do complete motion capture, voice and everything.

"Same thing with the Batman: Arkham Shadow VR game. We're about to start another one of those. I play Commissioner Gordon."

What can I play the new Batman Arkham game on?



If it's a direct sequel to Batman: Arkham Shadow, it's likely to only be playable on Meta Quest. Developer Camouflaj is owned by Meta and is part of Oculus Studios.

When does the new Batman Arkham game release?

A release date or even release window is not yet known. Rolston said "we're about to start another one of those" recently so don't expect too much any time soon.

To be clear, a new Batman Arkham game is yet to be officially announced by Meta or Camouflaj.

