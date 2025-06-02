The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) latest content updateSeasons of the Worm Cult is now live as part of the game's new 2025 Content Pass and here's a look at everything that's new in the update.



Seasons of the Worm Cult sees the return of the villainous Worm Cult from the game's original main story questline as well as ESO’s first server-wide event leading to a dramatic conclusion later this year.



There's a new zone for players to explore called Solstice which is a tropical island. Part 1 of this update allows players to investigate Western Solstice to find out more about the Worm Cult's base of operations.

The Worm Cult has put up a massive arcane barrier using soul magic called the Writhing Wall which divides the island with Eastern Solstice off limits - for now.

Sunport vista at night in Western Solstice in The Elder Scrolls Online latest update / Bethesda

Western Solstice has new world bosses, delves, a public dungeon and a brand new trial called the Ossien Cage.

There are 16 antiquities (including three new mythic items), four new trial item sets (including perfected versions) and a host of other rewards, including even more item sets and new collectibles, including crafting motifs and pets.

Part 1 is out now on PC and Mac. The update releases on PlayStation and Xbox on June 18.

Western Solstice in The Elder Scrolls Online update is a new tropical island / Bethesda

Also launching is Update 46 which is free for all players and introduces subclassing which allows players to swap out up to two of the three skill lines inherent to your character for options from other classes. The new Hero's Return feature makes life easier for returning players, alongside other quality of life improvements.

In October, players can join forces to bring down the Writhing Wall in a world-changing one-time event. After that, players will venture into Eastern Solstice and players can explore the second half of the new region later in the year.

The Writhing Wall in-game event will take place in October with Part 2 of Seasons of the Worm Cult launching in Q4 of 2025.

Elsewhere from indy100, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has tech experts calling for urgent fixes and there's an Easter egg in the remaster that's not found in the original.

