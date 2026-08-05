EA's $55bn Saudi-led buyout is complete - and gamers have a lot to say about it

Electronic Arts has confirmed the completion of a $55bn buyout from a Saudi Arabian-led consortium and gamers have let out a collective groan, with one going as far as saying "that is the last time I will ever buy an EA game".

The purchase from a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia's PIF (Private Investment Fund), Silver Lake and Affinity Partners has now closed after the deal was first announced in September last year before being approved by EA stockholders in December 2025.

That means EA is no longer a public company, moving from a publicly traded corporation to a privately owned entity.

And not everyone is pleased with the deal as on a post in the Games Subreddit, a lot of gamers have voiced their concerns with what this could mean for future EA titles and what they want to see happen with some of their favourite studios.

One said: "I hope they will sell the Dragon Age and Mass Effect IP to devs who deserve it."

"And that is the last time I will ever buy an EA game," declared another.

A third added: "I hope Respawn can at least become independent. I doubt EA is gonna be pumping out anything but Battlefield and sports games."

Andrew Wilson, Chairman & CEO of Electronic Arts, said: "We'll invest boldly, accelerate innovation, and build the next generation of games and experiences for the hundreds of millions of players and fans who inspire us every day."

Turqi Alnowaiser, Deputy Governor and Head of International Investments at PIF, said: "Having been a minority investor in the company for more than five years, we have a deep understanding of EA’s unique platform, massive global sports and gaming franchises, and iconic IP.

"Entertainment and sports are key areas of strategic focus for PIF, and are among the fastest growing and evolving sectors around the world."

Egon Durban, CEO and Managing Partner of Silver Lake, said: "We're proud to join with PIF and Affinity Partners to invest heavily in EA's growth, including what AI can do to enhance game development and player experience, and excited to partner with Andrew and the EA team as they raise the bar for fans everywhere."



Jared Kushner, Chief Executive Officer of Affinity Partners, said: "We're excited to support the company as it continues to reach new audiences, inspire the next generation of creators, and expand the ways people around the world connect through play."

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