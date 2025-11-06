FPL Gameweek 11 preview: Every player you need to think about

As always, there's a lot for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to think about heading into another Gameweek, especially with an international break temporarily pausing Premier League action afterwards.



Gameweek 11 starts with Spurs taking on Manchester United on Saturday (8 November) afternoon with kick-off at 12.30pm GMT (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT).



It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 11.

Best Gameweek 11 goalkeeper picks

Just before we get stuck in to specific players, to note looking more longer term, after this Gameweek Liverpool have a very good run and Manchester City have a strong run coming up when Gameweek 14 comes around, so it might be worth keeping some budget back or holding off on transfers for now. Both sides clash this weekend.

There's also an international break after this Gameweek for players to think about before committing to anything. It might even prove fruitful to play a Wildcard after this Gameweek if players still have their first one available.

Sorry to sound like a bit of a broken record on some of these picks but Arsenal's David Raya (£5.8m) is a strong choice given the Gunners have conceded just three Premier League goals in 10 games and have no red fixture in their next nine.

With Wolves and Burnley up next for Chelsea, a shorter term solution could be Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) - although beware of the Blues' habit of not keeping many clean sheets this season.

Two goalkeepers going under the radar it seems are Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) at Bournemouth and Dean Henderson (£5.0m) at Crystal Palace - they sit fifth and sixth in the top points scoring goalkeeper chart respectively.

Bournemouth do not have a red fixture in their next nine so Petrovic could be a viable cheaper alternative. Palace do not have a red fixture in their next five.

Best Gameweek 11 defender picks

You can't really look past Arsenal at the moment and it might even be worth doubling up on them - Gabriel (£6.6m) is the leading light so he could be the one to go for alongside one of Jurrien Timber (£6.1m), William Saliba (£6.0m) or Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m).

In the short term, Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) could be a decent pick as he's played in every Premier League game he's been available for and was rested in the Blues' 2-2 draw at Qarabag midweek.

Palace assets Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) and Marc Guehi (£5.0m) could be good choices as could Bournemouth through Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) and Adrien Truffert (£4.5m).

Best Gameweek 11 midfielder picks

With Bournemouth's good run, Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) could be a strong pick but he's scored just nine points across the last three Gameweeks.

With a significant amount of Arsenal's goals coming from set pieces, Declan Rice (£6.8m) should be strongly considered. He's also the second top points scoring midfielder in FPL at the moment and could be a cheaper alternative than Bukayo Saka (£10.1m).

Again with Chelsea's fixtures, one player not to be overlooked is Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m). He's arguably more likely to return than Moises Caicedo (£6.0m) over the next couple of games. (Watch that statement to come back and bite me...)

Best Gameweek 11 forward picks

He's got Liverpool at home up next but never rule out Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.8m) to return.



Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.9m) is becoming an increasingly popular pick with the run the Eagles have coming up and he's been finding a bit of form after a relatively quieter start to the season. Bournemouth's Evanilson (£7.0m) returned from injury last time out so it may be worth seeing what happens with him and the in-form Junior Kroupi (£4.6m) before committing to anything there.

If you haven't sold him, Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.4m) could be one to stick with for the next couple of Gameweeks at least.

