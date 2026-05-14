FPL Gameweek 37 preview: Every player you need to think about

How is it the penultimate round of Premier League fixtures already? There's just two games left to go with everything still to play for at both ends of the table.

Manchester City closed the gap to Arsenal back to two points with a 3-0 win at home against Crystal Palace midweek. It seems to be a two-horse race to avoid the final relegation spot too with Spurs sitting two points above West Ham United.

There's still all to play for in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) as well as a strong Gameweek now could propel players up their tables or solidify their grasp on the top spot of their respective leagues.

A quick reminder if you've got any Chips outstanding, be sure to use them between now and the end of the season. Only one Chip can be used per Gameweek.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it



Gameweek 37 starts with Aston Villa v Liverpool on Friday (15 May) night at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (6.30pm GMT / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But Indy100 will have you covered through the season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 37.



Best Gameweek 37 goalkeeper picks

With Arsenal hosting Burnley before then travelling to Crystal Palace on the final day, who may rotate heavily for that ahead of the Conference League final days later, Gunners assets are probably the best way to go until the end of the season. David Raya (£6.1m) has already won the Golden Glove and is the top scoring goalkeeper by 21 points now.

Sneaking his way up into second is Brentford's Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.8m). The Bees host Crystal Palace, who played midweek, and he may get a clean sheet against the Eagles.

With Manchester United hosting Nottingham Forest, Senne Lammens (£5.1m) could be in line for a clean sheet although keep in mind the Red Devils travel to Brighton on the final day. Fulham's trip to Wolves means Bernd Leno (£4.9m) is one to have on your radar too.

Best Gameweek 37 defender picks

Without question, the best way into Arsenal's defence remains Gabriel (£7.2m). He's now only failed to provide any sort of return just once in the last eight Gameweeks and is likely to get a decent haul of points at home to Burnley.

If you want to double up on Arsenal defenders, then Riccardo Calafiori (£5.6m) would be the best bet - but there is a question mark over his fitness after he came off in the West Ham United win with a knock. If you want to double up but want a surefire starter then look no further than William Saliba (£6.2m).

Everton's James Tarkowski (£5.7m) is one to consider if you can afford the premium defender. He scored and assisted in Crystal Palace's 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace and is the best option for returns at both ends of the pitch for Everton against Sunderland. Michael Keane (£4.5m) is a budget-friendly differential but to note, Everton have not won in the league in their last five.

Brentford's Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.8m) is probably the best way into the Bees' defence right now as he can again provide returns at both ends of the pitch.

And with Manchester United hosting Nottingham Forest, Luke Shaw (£4.5m) or Harry Maguire (£4.4m) could be decent, budget-friendly options that could get a clean sheet.

Best Gameweek 37 midfielder picks

Starting with Arsenal, Bukayo Saka (£10.0m) may be the best attacking option with his potential for returns at home superior to any other Gunners attacker. He's also been in decent form since his return from injury. Leandro Trossard (£6.5m) could be a strong differential if you want to go for something different though.

He's risky but Manchester City's Jeremy Doku (£6.5m) has been setting the Premier League alight in the past few weeks. He's got five goal involvements in his last five league starts but Pep Guardiola has made it no secret he plans to rotate with their packed end to the season, as we saw in City's 3-0 win against Crystal Palace ahead of the FA Cup final.

Newcastle United have picked up a bit in their past two games and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m) has provided strong returns at St James' Park throughout the season when he's been available. The Magpies host West Ham United who are fighting for their lives though.

Fulham's trip to Wolves might mean a return to form for Harry Wilson (£5.9m). After a strong middle part of the season, he's not returned in his last five but will be looking to get back among the meaningful FPL points at Wolves.

And Brighton's Jack Hinshelwood (£5.1m) is having a superb end to the season with three goals in his last three games. The Seagulls travel to Leeds United and have Manchester United at home on the final day and he'll be looking to continue his strong form.

Best Gameweek 37 forward picks

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) is proving a popular pick with two goals and an assist in his last home game against Fulham. He'll be hoping for similar returns against Burnley.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.7m) has been in fine form of late with four goals and an assist in his last four league starts but, again, is risky with Pep Guardiola confirming rotation and the forward not featuring at all in the 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Although Aston Villa host Liverpool, the Reds' defence has not looked the best of late and Ollie Watkins (£8.7m) will be looking to take full advantage of that.

And Everton's Beto (£5.0m) could prove a decent differential at home to Sunderland. He's scored five goals and got an assist in his last five league starts, only being benched in one of the last six league games.

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