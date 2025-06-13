First look at Gears of War Reloaded multiplayer as beta briefly opened

The Gears of War Reloaded multiplayer beta appeared to briefly open for a short period of time with some players managing to already try it out - and these fans have loved what they've seen so far.

Gears of War Reloaded is a current gen remaster of the first Gears of War game, releasing on Xbox Series X/S, PC - and PS5 - on August 26.



Unusually, but incredibly welcome for a remaster, the game will include the multiplayer component of the original game.

Two multiplayer betas are taking place across two different weekends in June, with the first starting on June 13 at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12noon PT and ending on June 15 at the same time. The second beta starts on June 20 and finishes on June 22 at the same times too.

The beta is available to download or stream for those who have preordered the game, by being a Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscriber or for those who bought Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, the previous gen remaster of the original, before May 5.

Although the first beta hasn't started yet, it can be pre-installed ready for when it goes live.

However it seems the beta briefly opened for a short period of time and some players have already managed to play their first games in Gears of War Reloaded - and have loved what they've seen so far.

First of all, here's one clip from what's claimed to be the beta.

Another tried it out on PlayStation and enjoyed what they played.

One posted a clip and said: "WE ARE SO BACKKKK."

And another shared a screenshot showing they were "in there".

Elsewhere from indy100, Silent Hill Remake is real and is in development by Bloober Team and how does Cyberpunk 2077 really run on Nintendo Switch 2?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.