GTA 6 LIVE: Huge new gameplay feature 'confirmed'

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than nine months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is that a new gameplay feature has been "confirmed" after being spotted in GTA 6 trailer 2.

The last official update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, hosted an earnings call on 7 August when there was an update on that release date.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

Concern about online stores coping with demand at launch from GTA6 Gamers in the GTA 6 Subreddit are worried if online stores will be able to cope with expected demand for the game at launch after what happened with Hollow Knight: Silksong. Silksong launched globally at 3pm (10am ET / 7am PT) on Thursday (4 September) and every store it was available on had some sort of issue because of the amount of people trying to download it at the same time.

Redditor Life_Is_All_Nothing posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "If Hollow Knight: Silksong is having issues on the online stores due to demand vastly overloading the servers, how bad is GTA 6 going to be at launch day in terms of merely downloading it? When hundreds of millions of people flock to the online stores to download the game, how will they cope? And how frustrated will people get I wonder? Would pre-downloading a month before release let the problems happen before launch?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Muted_Pair1769 said: "GTA 6 will have pre-orders and pre-loading, so shouldn't be an issue." fowl flamingo said: "GTA 6 launch issues will be minimised due to preloading. The Online release, though? We'll be lucky to be able to play at all for a week." thefullm0nty said: "Let's wait and ask the people who thought taking launch day off from work was a good idea lol."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Cayo Perico is overrun with all kinds of threats. Double up with 2x GTA$ and RP on the new Survival, along with bonuses on the Assault on Cayo Perico mode. "Plus, get 2x Rewards on Payphone Hits, the Community Race Series and more this week in GTA Online."

Gaming boss labels GTA 6 'AAAAA game' Nigel Lowrie, co-founder of gaming publisher Devolver Digital, has said GTA 6 is a "AAAAA game".

Speaking to IGN, Lowrie said: "There are AAA games and then there's AAAA games and I'd argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game. "It's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands."



Surfing physics discussion from GTA6 A popular Reddit post has got people talking about surfing physics in GTA 6. cyleline posted: "Will be interesting to see how Rockstar implements surfing physics in game." An image of hurricanes, surfing and flooding was shared alongside it. And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Bazbazza said: "If we get any floods I don't think they'll be dynamic but more like a story event, like at some point during the game, a hurricane hits the area, leaves it flooded and damaged for some time [and] over time you'll see it turn to normal." Emaculates said: "People don't surf in Miami. The waves aren't big enough." utopia-enjoyer said: "I don't really think we're gonna see any hurricane / flooding type of weather. There will be heavy rainfall, sure, but outright hurricanes or floodings?"

Huge new gameplay feature 'confirmed' A screenshot posted online from GTA 6 trailer 2 seems to have "confirmed" that female police officers will be in the game. Female cops first appeared in the series in GTA 5 and GTA Online but you don't really see them that often in the game. However it seems they will also be in GTA 6 too.

ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 gets huge hint from Rockstar Games GTA 6 trailer 3 has been given the biggest hint by Rockstar Games yet if recent job ads are anything to go by. As spotted by @GTAVI_Countdown on X / Twitter, the studio is hiring for a Narrative Video Editor. The job ad said: "Rockstar is on the lookout for a highly capable and experienced Narrative Editor to join our Video Production Department. "The Video Production Department creates all trailers and video assets released online, on social media, on broadcast TV and in cinema." As well as that, the studio is also hiring for a motion graphics artist. The job ad for that said: "Rockstar Games is looking for a highly capable and experienced motion graphics artist to join our video production department. "The motion graphics team creates motion graphics assets of the highest quality, ambition and precision. This includes developing standalone pieces as well as assets that are featured in trailers, social media releases, TV commercials and cinema campaigns." This is the biggest hint yet that Rockstar Games is starting to really ramp up its marketing and the studio could be working on a third trailer. A third trailer has not yet been officially confirmed.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online on social media. The post said: "Hunt down rare artefacts for big bonuses in Red Dead Online. Deliver complete Collector Sets to Madam Nazar for 2x RDO$, Role XP and XP - plus earn 3X Role XP when discovering individual collectibles."

Former Rockstar developer's release date comments resurface from GTA6 Comments made by former Rockstar Games developer Obbe Vermeij about the release date for GTA 6 have resurfaced. Vermeij spent 14 years at Rockstar as a technical director, working on Grand Theft Auto projects such as Vice City, San Andreas and IV before leaving in 2009. On 8 August, when responding to someone on X / Twitter who asked if GTA 6 could be delayed again, Vermeij responded: "Rockstar had a free choice and picked May 26. They're confident. They'll make the final call ~ five months out. Any 'GTA 6 delayed' rumour before December is clout-chasing." This was recently reposted in the GTA 6 Subreddit by ZOoNeR_ who said: "I think this is a solid point, if we go past late 2025 / early 2026 with no delay announcement, we can be sure it will release 26 May 2026." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Ok-Instruction830 said: "I mean this is just common sense." EdsonSnow said: "He got it right the last delay as well, said they would inform of a delay May-ish of this year, and that's what happened." MazzyBuko said: "It's standard project management. There will be a go / no go decision and the latest opportunity."

Full story: Graham Greene - tributes pour in for Red Dead Redemption 2 actor following death aged 73 Graham Greene, who played Rains Fall in Red Dead Redemption 2, has died aged 73 Getty Images & Rockstar Games Graham Greene, who played Rains Fall in Red Dead Redemption 2 and is best known for his role in Dances With Wolves, has died aged 73, with gamers paying tribute to him online. The Oscar nominee died in a Toronto hospital on 1 September following a long battle with illness. Greene's agent Michael Greene (no relation) told Deadline: "He was a great man of morals, ethics and character and will be eternally missed." You are finally free. Susan Smith is meeting you at the gates of heaven", he added. Smith is the actor's former agent who died in 2013. Read the full story here.

'Which team are you on?' from GTA6 Redditor Substantial_Cap_4246 asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Which team are you? The Before You Buy team or preorder / day one team? Why?" And it's got a lot of people talking in the comments. BannedByRedditor said: "I will pre-order the most expensive physical version of the game they tell me to buy." LordDragon88 said: "Rockstar is the only company I will pre-order from." plasticbluepalm said: "Rockstar can make a paint drying simulator and you can bet your a** I will play that s*** day one and it will be a groundbreaking masterpiece." The vast majority of the comments were similar to those. That's settled then!

ICYMI: 'Legit' map reveal shows huge new game details from GTA6 A Redditor has edited the map GTA 6's Brian Heder can be seen standing over in one of the official character artworks so it can be seen face on. This artwork gave us what's understood to be the first "legit" look at the game's map and NoDevelopment894 posted a "flat-ified" version of it in the GTA 6 Subreddit. It shows the Keys as well as elements of what can be expected in the land mass. A land border also seems to be shown. The user said: "May this inspire something - or nothing at all... I did a subpar job at Photoshopping Brian's map artwork (removed hand etc) to be more proportional and 'head on'. What can I say... It looks like a map!" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Acceptable_Room_2797 said: "This isnt talked about enough. This is legit a 'piece' of the map and it looks amazing!" Leader-Artistic said: "That lightish red line looks almost like a border line or something." One user said: "This the closest we'll get to an official map for a while lmao."

'Food mechanics - will we be able to order and eat in restaurants?' from GTA6 Redditor aggam84 has sparked a discussion about "food mechanics" in the GTA 6 Subreddit.

The user posted: "In the older games, especially in GTA San Andreas, we had proper food mechanics like CJ could visit restaurants actually order a meal, eat it and if he overate, he would even vomit. Not just that but if you only ate junk food CJ eventually got fat, which tied directly into the body mechanics. That was such a cool detail. So it got me thinking... What will Rockstar do with GTA 6 when it comes to eating and body mechanics?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. Daryl_Dixon1899 said: "I hope so, you gotta realise that after you beat the story there needs to be stuff to do afterwards and a big thing that would give the game longevity is the ability to constantly do stuff that is realistic." depressed-throwaway6 said: "For the case of eating out, definitely. It was in San Andreas and GTA 4 with varied depth. Cut from GTA 5 but so many things already were. Then, it was so played up in RDR2 more than any of the GTA games. I think we can definitely expect at least being able to see order and eat food but weight mechanics are iffy still. I also think that more comical things like overeating and getting sick as a result won't be making a return. I know this is an inconsequential and insignificant theory but I'd be willing to put money on it being true come May." KingAltair2255 said: "Yeah this is one of the things I'm certain is going to be in the game, it made RDR2 feel so immersive being able to walk into a saloon and order him up a meal or a bowl of stew at camp. It'd be sick if there was s*** like drive thrus. I know it's a tiny minor thing but I was actually mad disappointed playing GTA 5 for the first time when I realised you couldn't feed the characters."

Another GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared another update on GTA Online. A social media post said: "Plug opponents in a new circuit-board themed Deathmatch joining the GTA Online Community Combat Series. "Check out the close combat action of Circuit Board by ChiCity1379 and more for 2x Rewards in this week's series."

'Can we dream about getting these physics' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit a video of realistic car crash physics in an animation and hopes this level of detail will be included in the upcoming game. PhantomPain0_0 said: "This is from BeamNG, I would giggle like a kid even if we get something close to that thing. GTA 5 downgraded the car physics severely from GTA 4. I just hope we get a huge upgrade here." The post has got a lot of interaction and others have been sharing their thoughts. atomicitalian said: "Can't wait for it to take me three irl hours to get across the map because the cars fall into pieces every time I hit something." Jimmyonirocs said: "BeamNG would be a little much. I'll take GTA 4 level. Seemed to be a nice medium between realistic and arcade. Could just be nostalgia speaking tho." tsycho89 said: "And then wait three hours for the in-game fire department to cut you out of the wreck, IF you survive the crash? Nah. Better crash physics than GTA 5, yes please. But this is a bit too much."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online - and there's a new zombie survival mode. A social media post said: "Cut through waves of undead in GTA Online's new Cayo Perico Survival for 2x Rewards (4x for GTA+ Members). "Fight these hordes and make your way to the airstrip - then pray your evacuation plane doesn't take too long."

Chris Roberts compares Squadron 42 to GTA 6 Chris Roberts, director of Star Citizen, has made comparisons of its single-player spin-off Squadron 42 to GTA 6. Star Citizen is a crowdfunded MMO (massively multiplayer online) first-person space simulator game that's understood to have started releasing alpha tests to its backers in 2013 and has been in development since 2011. According to the latest publicly available funding stats, the game has raised more than $850m in crowdfunding with Squadron 42 scheduled to launch next year. And speaking with French-publication La Presse, Roberts has huge hopes for it. In the translated interview, he said: "We're hoping it'll be almost as big an event [as the release of GTA 6]. Other than GTA 6, it's probably the biggest-budget AAA game."

Popular water physics discussion from GTA6 There's a popular thread in the GTA 6 Subreddit about claims the upcoming title "will have the most realistic water physics ever seen in a video game". Redditor Denso95 reposted unverified claims made online that Rockstar has budgeted "between $200m and $300m" for this specific feature with a "team of 20 top engineers" working on it and that GTA 6 will feature tides, surfing, hurricanes and floods. The user added: "I feel like those numbers must be too insane to be true. I have no idea if this guy has any credibility at all but I'll still post this here to talk about it." And it's got a lot of people talking - mostly taking aim at the claims made. le_sossurotta said: "GTA 6 will also feature full real life simulation, every single molecule in everything will be fully simulated and you won't be able to differentiate it from real life. But more seriously when it comes to GTA 6 game features, I will only listen to Rockstar on that matter." OutlandishnessOk6696 said: "300 mil for water y’all believe anything." Decahedronn said: "Brother respectfully they did not spend 10 per cent of the budget on f****** water." One of the GTA 6 Subreddit mods noted: "This is a rehash from [a Rockstar Mag] article from 2023." None of these claims have been officially confirmed.

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games recently shared an update for Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "Claim a free community-inspired Outfit from the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. Catalogue, plus get Bounty Hunter bonuses and discounts in Red Dead Online through 1 September."

Map 'doesn't work' if key feature is included and gamers agree from GTA6 A popular discussion in the GTA 6 Subreddit is about the in-game map. dead_obelisk posted: "The issue with GTA 6's map having a border. It doesn't actually work once you think about how the map connects. If the north of the map is land, then that land has to stretch east and west forever. Otherwise it looks fake." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. sentimental_cactus said: "99 per cent it's gonna be some big a** islands just like all other GTA games." Comfortable_Enough98 said: "Exactly. Plus you figure out borders based on how far away from the main island you are rather than reaching the border and having it repeatedly tell you to turn back." MazzyBuko said: "While I don't disagree it'll probably be an island, a simple solution would be to create part of the map extending out into a wild, mountainous area. When you go too far into this area, boot up one of many canned cutscenes which shows your character at an 'out of town location' going to a bar, camping, going for hike, visiting a store, etc. And then have them walk / drive back onto the playable map area."

GTA 6 boss has 'very, very high' level of conviction about release date Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two, said his level of conviction that GTA 6 will release on 26 May 2026 is "very, very high". Speaking on CNBC, when asked if GTA 6 will release on time, he said: "My level of conviction is very, very high obviously. "Rockstar does have a lot of other things going on but this, of course, is the primary focus. "We try not to pump expectations. I think Rockstar's whole stock and trade is to have these extraordinary expectations and still to beat them. I know that's their goal, I know GTA 6 is going to be an amazing game."

Full story: GTA 6 official release date update from Take-Two GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 Rockstar Games GTA 6 currently remains on track to release on 26 May 2026, according to new official documents shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two. Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and before it starts, the company made documents reporting its performance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 available to the public. They're primarily to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K. And the documents confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026. Read the full story here.

