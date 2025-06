GTA 6 LIVE: Viral graphics comparison to GTA 5 and GTA 2 stuns fans

Rockstar Games recently released trailer 2 for GTA 6 and it had the biggest video launch in history, with more than 475 million views in its first 24 hours across all platforms.

The studio also released loads of new screenshots, fresh artwork from the game and updated its website with more details from all of this continuously emerging thanks to online sleuths.

All this fresh content has sparked up loads of new theories, speculation and rumours.

It comes after Rockstar Games announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 and was given a specific release date 26 May 2026.

'My manager thought this Mount Kalaga screenshot was real' from GTA6 Redditor NotSoCasualCarlos posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "I have this screenshot of GTA 6 as my background of my work laptop because it's just so clean... It seems to be too clean though because my manager thought it was an actual picture of a real life valley. Do you think GTA 6 will actually look too real and might actually fool the elderly and people that don't know about GTA 6?" The post is proving popular with 7.1k upvotes at the time of writing and almost 200 comments. tarvisscotchfan said: "GTA 5 already fooled the elderly." Gaghet elaborated: "That video of a grandma watching GTA 5 car crash on TV is nigh legendary." JAG_007 said: "It happened with Red Dead 2. There was a news segment that was showing outdoor photos submitted by viewers. Someone submitted a photo of RDR2 and the photo was posted." SoTotallyToby said: "I mean, it looks incredible but it's not THAT good. It's still obviously a video game to my eyes."

Viral graphics comparison to GTA 5 and GTA 2 stuns fans from GTA6 A Redditor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit screenshots comparing how far graphics have come. RogerRoger63358 posted screenshots of GTA 2 from 2000, GTA 5 from 2013 and GTA 6 which is releasing in 2026 with the caption: "13 years between each game... Wow what a difference in graphics." And others have been sharing their thoughts. oOBlackRainOo said: "I remember playing GTA 1 as a kid... I had no idea how huge the series would become." Daryl_Dixon1899 said: "Imagine what 2039 will bring." RudraRosseau said: "The leap from 2000 to 2013 is crazy."

Cuban flag spotted in GTA 6 screenshot A Cuban flag has been spotted in one of the latest screenshots from GTA 6. As mentioned by X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, the game is speculated to feature three islands which include Cuba and the Bahamas. This was claimed in previous leaks.

Take-Two's plans mean game could be more widely available across world Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said the company is looking at expanding in Indian, Middle Eastern and African markets, meaning GTA 6 could be more widely available to players across the world when it releases on May 26 next year. In a recent interview on CNBC, Zelnick said: "Our business, still, is basically a United States and Western Europe and selected parts of Asia story, that's where our revenue comes from. "Yet there's this massive, growing market of consumers who love video games located in the Middle East, located in India, located in Africa, we are are not serving that population in the way we need to. "If we don't focus on that now, where are we going to be in 10 years?"

'Slow paced moments' from GTA6 Redditors have been discussing the potential for "slow paced moments" in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Davilette posted: "I was playing RDR2 and one [of[ the things I enjoy the most are those peaceful moments where it seems like nothing is happening and time stretches on forever. Like camping in the rain and having a cup of coffee or cleaning your gun. With GTA being a more chaotic game, do you expect those kind of peaceful moments to be present, and how would you like them to improve upon RDR2?" And others have been sharing their thoughts. anakin022 said: "This is also my most wanted feature for GTA 6. In RDR2you could just 'be' in the world, minding my own business and taking in the atmosphere. I really hope Rockstar manages to somehow transfer this over to GTA. Whether they'll give rural areas out in the wilderness to escape from the crowded city, or, give us enough opportunities to enjoy a simple life in the city. I'm sure they'll bring something like this to some extent." BrozenkranzKeef said: "I believe GTA 6 is going to be much more mature and relaxed than RDR2 but it still has to have a lot of satire which is the essence of the game. The fact they’re including a national park suggests there will be places to go and activities to do to relax. I think being out on the water will be one of those places. But it's still a parody of a modern city so inside the city it's probably going to be incredibly hectic." ScottRans0m said: "Great post OP. I'm the same, I used to play RDR2 like that all the time. Just cleaning my guns by a lake, sitting over a waterfall, having a coffee or beer at camp, or just slowly walking along a stream admiring the surroundings etc. I'm sure there will be opportunities to do things like this in GTA 6 - it's a free roam game after all so we can play it how we want."

'Cool coincidence' from GTA6 Redditor RogerRoger63358 has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit "it's such a cool coincidence how GTA: Vice City and GTA 6 will be set exactly 40 years apart". Donut_6975 said: "This is something I don't hear people mentioning much: GTA: Vice City takes place in 1986, with Vice City Stories taking place two years prior in 1984. GTA 6 will most likely follow the trend of taking place the year it releases, so 2026. I remember playing GTA 5 for the first time and seeing how much Los Santos / San Andreas had evolved over 21 years from 1992 to 2013 [it] made me theorise about how much Vice City could evolve in the 40 years between Tommy Vercetti's escapades and advent of Jason and Lucia's own story arc. I hope that Rockstar makes a couple Easter eggs to Vercetti and Old School Vice City at large. I hope we can find the old Vercetti estate on Starfish Island, even if it's just a run down mansion at this point." Ivsnowden said: "Not sure which is crazier to me, that Jason and Lucia weren't born yet or the fact that I've been alive for both time periods." Relative_Spinach_245 said: "Maybe it's not a coincidence."

Rockstar shares weekly GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared its weekly update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "Executives and Associates are primed for a surge in GTA Online profits. Get 3x GTA$ and RP on Special Vehicle Work and 2X GTA$ and RP for Exporting Mixed Goods. "Plus 2X Rewards on Random Transform Races, Executive property discounts and more."

Rumoured gameplay feature blasted 'complete nonsense' by fans from GTA6 There have been rumours swirling for a while that 70 per cent of buildings in GTA 6 will be enterable. However Redditor m4ths_ blasted this as "complete nonsense" in a popular GTA 6 Subreddit post. The user posted a closeup of one of the screenshots and said: "This image is really interesting because it basically proves that the whole story about 70 per cent of interiors being enterable is complete nonsense. Like, what's the point of modelling a random hotel room instead of a restaurant that actually gets a lot of customers?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Angelfallfirst said: "I think it'd be a waste of time for them but I'd like enterable 'main' buildings, like the ones you're most likely to try to get in, such as hospitals and all." ChernobylDrew said: "RDR2 was exciting with just a few enterable buildings, I'm sure there will be enough to keep things interesting." Lumpy-Following-9184 said: "It's not technically possible. Five-to-10 per cent would be immense given the scale of the map and the sheer number of buildings."

'Did they change some characters?' from GTA6 A Redditor has asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit if some characters have been "changed" from trailer 1 to 2 and others have been sharing their thoughts. Local_Question3677 said: "Obviously, the first trailer we saw was still the game surprisingly in early development, so time will still be taken to refine certain characters. I expect we will find many characters have been changed." RogerRoger63358 said: "Damn wtf, is that actually meant to be the same guy? Looks like a complete overhaul." ricknutz said: "They did. Look at Jason in trailer 1 and 2. Waaaaaay different."

'Rockstar didn't reveal every major location' from GTA6 A Redditor thinks Rockstar has not revealed every major location that will be playable in GTA 6. Explaining their theory in the GTA 6 Subreddit, mahirbr said: "Rockstar just fixed some leaks with the trailer 2 and screenshots. There's got to be more places to discover. Maybe a revisioned version of Liberty City with countryside? Caribbean countries / cities? Other cities from Florida or even some parody of Atlanta in the State of Gloriana? Who knows." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Naturally_Fragrant said: "I very much doubt they will include the entirety of GTA 4 Liberty City, let alone an expanded version. Nothing points to that, it's complete fantasy. If there is anything to do with Lucia and her family in Liberty City, I reckon it would be a much more localised game area, with most of the city skyline only being a backdrop. More like what they've done previously with St Marks, North Yankton and Guarma. The GTA 4 map was a bunch of small islands. Any Lucia prologue / flashback / visit missions could easily be limited to Bohan (the Bronx), the smallest of the islands, and a credible place for her to have lived. Simply close the bridges and don't give her a helicopter." Arkenway said: "You are delusional if you think the entire Liberty City is in the game." lastofmuss said: "I think we'll likely see at least one Caribbean island on the map but any other major locations within the US will be or DLCs or something similar to GTA 5 prologue (I forgot the name of the town)." Infinite-Wedding9311 said: "I totally agree, the codename was and has been Project Americas and even though they decided to cut back the scope, it still has to have certain implications on the game's design. I would be very surprised if we didn't see different locations. My personal guess, given the importance of airplanes in the trailer and the fact that Jason is trafficking drugs, is that there will be islands based on Latin America."

GTA 6 screenshots recreated in GTA 5 from GTA6 Redditor Noru122 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit comparisons of how official screenshots that Rockstar recently released compare to GTA 5. Noru122 recreated some of them in GTA 5 to show just how different they look and the popular post has 10k upvotes at the time of writing with loads of comments. jjcrcd said: "The girl in the beach looks like she is doing plank." PapaYoppa said: "Really showing the age." IuseDefaultKeybinds said: "Omg why does his arm look like rubber in the top first photo lol."

GTA 3 Remaster coming back to PS Plus GTA 3 Remaster is heading back to PS Plus for subscribers of certain tiers. The remaster was part of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition which saw GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas remastered in 2021 but it did not go down well because of poor visuals and performance upon launch. An unexpected major patch released for it last year improving lighting and ensuring the game ran smoother. From June 10, subscribers to PS Plus Premium and Extra tiers will be able to play the game at no extra charge.

Screenshots recreated in Cyberpunk 2077 show mind-blowing visual leaps from cyberpunkgame A Redditor has recreated some of the latest GTA 6 screenshots in Cyberpunk 2077 and the difference between them is mind-blowing. NPO1 posted direct comparisons in the Cyberpunk Subreddit and said: "GTA 6's skin textures and subsurface scattering are phenomenal, Cyberpunk really has those plasticky looking skin textures, a major upgrade in my opinion but we also have to keep in mind that Cyberpunk 2077 was designed to run on base PS4 and by the time GTA 6 releases it will be six-years-old, considering that I think it still holds up as one of the most amazing visuals in video games we have ever seen in this generation." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Xilvereight said: "That glass in the final shot is the biggest difference lol. Small props like that are unusually bad and low detail in Cyberpunk." hurmaagaci said: "Games have better graphics every past year. It is good to see those improvements. Also expecting a great graphics move from Cyberpunk Orion as well." SavvyBevvy said: "The characters in GTA 6 are out of this world in terms of detail, but honestly the city graphics in Cyberpunk are still stellar and almost on par (at least in screenshots). Night City is freaking beautiful." NPO1 did say ray tracing in their Cyberpunk screenshots was set to medium quality and without path tracing being used. It must be noted Cyberpunk 2077 did first release back in 2020 but CD Projekt Red spent a lot of time, effort and money getting into the state it's into today, which is widely considered one of the best open world action role-playing games, and most visually appealing titles, out there.

'Best screenshot of the game' from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor 1997PRO claims the lit up Vice City sign is the best screenshot of the number shared by Rockstar Games so far and others have been commenting with their thoughts. parttimegamertom said: "Look at that subtle off-white colouring. The tasteful thickness of it. Very nice. Impressive." NaFamWeGood said: "Vice City baby!" loganalbertuhh said: "Bro u thought this was the best screenshot?" ItalianoMilkBoy said: "Of all the screenshots, this one was the least mindblowing other than being a homage to past games / old movies lol." SalimHakeem said: "Can't wait to park my cars in front of this sign and take hundreds of pictures."

DLC discussion from GTA6 GTA 6 fans on the game's Subreddit are discussing whether or not Rockstar will work on DLC for the game. jp712345 said: "It would be amazing to see GTA 6 get the kind of long-term, balanced support that keeps both the story and multiplayer thriving." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Kafanska said: "Of course not. Online is where they can make much more money and that has sealed the fate of SP [single player] DLC. It sucks for those of us who don't play Online but it is what it is." g_sbbdn said: "I hope so because I hate playing Online." Markel100 said: "No they didn't do it for RDR2 [Red Dead Redemption 2] when clearly that was the move instead of half baked online."

GTA 6 trailer 1 entirely recreated out of LEGO from GTA6 LEGO GTA trailers seem to be all the rage at the moment - Redditor Tivanix1 "recreated the entire GTA 6 trailer in LEGO with Blender" and it took them "three months". The user posted it in the GTA 6 Subreddit and the post has got 12k upvotes at the time of writing. Loads of fans were left impressed with what they saw. Visara57 said: "Bro took three months on this and people no longer care because trailer 2. Looks amazing." kalkoentje1234 said: "Looks amazing! 🔥" DoeDon404 said: "This was awesome good job. Now compared to the other one that was AI generated to look like LEGO trailer 2, this actually looks like LEGO." Lvl-10 said: "The fact that this isn't absolutely viral is wild to me. This is phenomenal." poklane said: "Not gonna lie, a Lego GTA game would be funny as hell."

Red Dead Redemption price rises The price of games in the Red Dead Redemption series have been quietly raised by Rockstar in certain countries. Pure Xbox noticed both RDR (backwards compatibility version) and RDR2 have gone up by £5 each with Push Square spotting rises on the PS4 versions of each, with RDR2 going up by £5 and RDR by £10.

These rises have taken place in the UK and Australia, with RDR2 going up in Brazil. The US, the rest of Europe and Japan are currently unaffected by the rises at the time of writing. Steam and Switch versions of the game have not gone up in price.

GTA 6 trailer 2 in LEGO YouTuber Max Justh has used AI to reimagine GTA 6 trailer 2 in LEGO. It's only 30 seconds long and focuses on the first part of the trailer.

Main character role 'teased' by actor on social media It's claimed by some on social media that Oscar Jaenada has "teased" a role as one of the main characters in GTA 6. @GameRoll_, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, was one of the accounts that posted about this. The user said: "Oscar Jaenada is probably playing Raul Bautista in GTA 6. He posted this shirt with Raul's face on it to his Instagram story and the similarities between him and Raul are kind of crazy. I think it's him." Jaenada is a Spanish actor whose previous credits include Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. Raul Bautista's bio said: "Experience counts. Confidence, charm and cunning - Raul's a seasoned bank robber always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards. "A professional adapts. Raul's recklessness raises the stakes with every score. Sooner or later, his crew will have to double down or pull their chips from the table." Jaenada playing Raul Bautista has not been officially confirmed.

Black bars during cutscenes discussion from GTA6 Redditor Titanor has posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit their thoughts on black bars appearing during cutscenes in Red Dead Redemption 2 and if they would like to see them used in GTA 6. The user said: "I personally liked them in Red Dead 2, I thought they served as a great way to separate gameplay and cutscenes and helped the presentation a lot but I know not everyone cares for them." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. FaZeSmasH said: "I don't really have a preference, I would be fine with either black bars or fullscreen." 12hourlayover said: "In RDR2 it encapsulates the Western movie theme, it doesn't make too much sense for a GTA game." Temporary_Use1097 said: "It worked perfectly for RDR2 since they were going for that old Western movie vibes but that has never been in a GTA before and there's no point in it now. I personally loved the cinematics in GTA 5 where it felt like there was a camera man moving the camera around which fits perfectly in GTA 6."

Rockstar co-founders make rich list despite release date delay Rockstar Games co-founders Dan and Sam Houser have both made a rich list on the UK despite GTA 6 being delayed. Rockstar Intel spotted the brothers re-entered The Sunday Times UK Rich List, placing joint 312th with an estimated joint worth of £400 million ($536 million).

Sam is still president at the studio but Dan left to run Absurd Ventures alongside Lazlow Jones, who was also at Rockstar for a number of years, in 2020.

Trailer 2 slip up spotted by online sleuth from GTA6 Fans continue to analyse every little detail from trailer 2 and the screenshots - and an online sleuth claims to have spotted a slip up in the second trailer. Redditor Cat_With_Banana96 posted screenshots of Jason firing a gun out of a car and spotted what they said is "light appearing before gunshot". There have been loads of joking comments, including "pre-order cancelled", "literally unplayable" and "worse than Cyberpunk at launch". Of course, these comments are all a bit of fun after Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick previously said Rockstar Games "seeks perfection".

'More advanced dynamic weather' from GTA6 Redditor efroshaq spotted different weather over different parts of the map in one of the screenshots and wonders if the weather will be "more dynamic than ever before". In the GTA 6 Subreddit, the user said: "What I mean by more dynamic is that areas of the GTA 6 map have different types of wheather going on. Like in the northern part of the map, it could be raining, and the southern part of the map has clear skies. In the first picture for example, you can see that Vice City has a huge cloud hanging above it and in the Grassrivers it looks like the wheather is sunny." And others have been sharing their thoughts. Temporary-Purpose431 said: "In any other situation I'd say 'dude thats just the skybox' but this is Rockstar we're talking about. They added volumetric clouds in RDR2, we are absolutely getting localised weather and I am so pumped." Grayson1591 said: "RDR2 had exactly this so it's fairly likely it'll be in GTA 6." playa-hater said: "Rockstar understands Florida weather. Thunderstorms in your front yard and sunshine in your backyard."

Elsewhere from Indy100, the reason for the release date delay of GTA 6 has been officially revealed by Take-Two and five things that prove how different life was in 2013 when GTA 5 released.

