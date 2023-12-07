GTA 6 fans think they've worked out a key plot detail in the trailer

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is the biggest news in the gaming world of 2023, and people are spotting new things in it all the time.



The new promo clip pulled in 67 million views within the first 24 hours earlier this week, and the gaming community has not stopped talking about it since.

Massive secrets have already been unearthed about the map, and others believe that it actually gives away crucial details about the release date for the game too.

Now, though, social media users have been circulating a theory that could hint at one of the key plot points of the upcoming game.

The trailer focuses on the life of main character Lucia, who is the first female protagonist to feature in the game series since the 90s.

The clip begins with Lucia in prison, being asked by a member of staff if she knows why she’s inside.

“Bad luck, I guess,” Lucia replies.

Then, the trailer proceeds to show Lucia robbing a series of establishments with an unnamed partner (rumoured to be called Jason), as well as showcasing the immersive world of Vice City, based on Miami.

However, people believe that the clip is actually in reverse chronological order, and the trailer actually shows Lucia’s story in reverse.

People responded to a post from Culture Crave speculating about the theory, with one writing: “It does make sense. Maybe the scene between Lucia and Jason is simply the backstory, while everything that happens after her arrest probably hasn’t been shown so that players can be surprised by the story of GTA6.”

Another added: “This theory makes sense. We'll find out next year eventually. The hype is worth it.”

Fans will have to wait until 2025 to find out more, but you can guarantee there’ll be plenty of theories circulating before then.

