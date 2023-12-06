Grand Theft Auto 6 fans think they've found the release date in GTA V

Grand Theft Auto fans think GTA V actually gave away crucial details about GTA VI - including the release date for the game.

An in-game t-shirt had numbers hidden in the details, including '12523', which ended up being the release date for the trailer.

However, eagle-eyed players will notice that '040125', with many thinking it could mean the release date for the game could be 1 April 2025.

Only time will tell.

