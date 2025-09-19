GTA 6 LIVE: Release date official update from Take-Two

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than eight months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, has given an official update on the release date of GTA 6 during an annual shareholder meeting.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Take-Two hosted an earnings call at the start of August when there was an update on that release date.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

Release date official update from Take-Two Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, has given an official update on the release date of GTA 6. The company hosted its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday (18 September) when the company's financial performance and projections were shared. Included in documents from the meeting was a small update on GTA 6, with Take-Two reiterating the game is still currently on track to release on 26 May 2026 and Rockstar Games "will share more details in the future". The next earnings call from Take-Two is expected sometime in early November when it's anticipated there could be more revealed about GTA 6.

Insider predicts GTA 6 delay Renowned gaming insider Tom Henderson, Insider Gaming's co-founder and editor-in-chief, predicts GTA 6 will be delayed from its revised 26 May 2026 release date. Speaking on a recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he said: "To be honest, I don't think that it is going to release in May. For some reason, I just cannot see GTA 6 releasing in May. "All the rumblings and so on doesn't seem to suggest it. Not good enough to corroborate and report on it. "I think Rockstar are just perfectionists that to me personally, I think we're looking at October." Henderson made it clear this is his opinion at present and there is nothing concrete to back this up.

Rockstar Games on GTA 6 reaction from GTA6 In the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditors have been reacting to Rockstar Games saying GTA 6 will be "the largest game launch in history" in a job ad with another listing outright mentioning the upcoming game. Kn1ghtV1sta said: "I don't think they're really wrong tbh. A lot of eyes are gonna be on it the day it releases and after. It's gonna be very interesting in the weeks and days prior to it. The older I get, the harder it is for me to play any games for longer than an hour or two but I think this will be one of the few exceptions. Can't wait." Marciofficial said: "It's crazy to see Rockstar actually refer to GTA 6 as largest game launch in history. I mean we all knew it and they knew it too but they were pretty humble about it and never outright just said it. Not to say they'd be wrong tho, servers are gonna be fried for days straight." LKRTM1874 said: "That's a job listing that would scare you, 'we're looking for YOU to make sure the single biggest launch of an entertainment product in human history isn't a complete s***show'. I wonder if this is to try and make sure the launch of the next iteration of Online isn't like 2013, where there was a good week or two where it was a complete gamble whether you'd connect or not."

Rockstar Games says GTA 6 will be the 'largest game launch in history' Rockstar Games has said GTA 6 will be "the largest game launch in history" in a job ad with another listing outright mentioning the upcoming game. It was spotted online that a job ad for a lead software engineer at the studio said: "The successful candidate will lead with the evolution and operation of the data platform supporting what will be the largest game launch in history." A second job ad for a senior frontend engineer (UI) also mentioned GTA 6 specifically. Both ads have since been changed by Rockstar, removing these GTA 6 references, but not before they circulated online.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Join the Neighbourhood Watch Event in GTA Online and help clean up the streets for 2x GTA$ / RP - and a chance to get the Summer LSPD Officer Outfit. "Plus, all Law Enforcement Vehicles are on sale and more this week."

Release date update confirmed by Take-Two Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed the date and time of its annual shareholder meeting, where there will be an update on the release date of GTA 6 at the very least. The meeting is scheduled for 18 September at 2pm BST / 9am ET / 6am PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 was released, there has always been an update about the game during earnings calls and last year's shareholder meeting, even if it's just simply the release date remains on track.

Delay discussion from GTA6 Redditor mike56546 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "If GTA 6 hadn't been delayed to 2026, we would have played it in one or two months." The post is proving popular with 2k upvotes and more than 230 comments at the time of writing. In the comments, TheVeryRareGuy said: "Better wait for a masterpiece than a rushed unfinished game, this game gonna feed us for generations to come." kinjazfan said: "Rockstar wants it to be the best games in decades." calmonlsc said: "We would probably already have the gameplay trailer, specifically perhaps today."

Game will 'reshape' entire industry predicts new report A new report predicts GTA 6 will completely "reshape" the gaming industry when it releases. Newzoo, a games market data and insights company, has released its 2025 Global Games Market Report. A foreword from Michiel Buijsman, principal market analyst at Newzoo, said: "Cross-platform releases, new hardware cycles and the anticipation of titles like Grand Theft Auto VI are reshaping the competitive landscape." That was in relation to a previous point about PC and console gaming being expected to see "renewed momentum". The report said there are 645 million console players in 2025, up 2.5 per cent year-on-year, which accounts for 18 per cent of all players globally. It added: "It is the slowest growing platform, as it is mostly saturated. There is growth in platform overlap for all three platforms among those born after 1981. "Player growth in the traditional console markets is expected to be low, whereas China's smaller market is poised for more growth. After two years of decline, we expect modest growth in Japan due to the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2. "Similar player growth is expected for 2026 when Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch. The game is expected to lead to an increased upgrade rate for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S among existing players and lapsed gamers waiting for a reason to buy a new device and return."

GTA 5 best selling PlayStation game of all time in US Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) bsky.app Mat Piscatella, senior director and video game industry thought leader at American market research and technology company Circana, has revealed on BlueSky the best selling PlayStation games of all time in the US in GTA 5. He posted in celebration of the PS1 going on sale for the first time in the US on 9 September 1995. Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption 3 sits third with San Andreas and Vice City both in the top 10 of units sold. Those two titles also sit in the top 20 games in terms of revenue generated on PlayStation too.

'Did Apple just tease GTA 6 on iPhone?' from GTA Apple hosted its annual event showing off the new tech it has been working on, including the latest iPhone, and it seems the tech giant may have been taking inspiration from GTA 6. One scene of the presentation appeared to use Ocean Drive as its backdrop, something that looked as though it was straight out of GTA 6. It's led to all sorts of speculation about some sort of partnership or crossover between Apple and Rockstar Games online. In the GTA Subreddit, one user posted a screenshot from the presentation and asked: "Did Apple just tease GTA 6 on iPhone?" And as you can imagine, the majority of comments have been poking fun at the post. To be clear, GTA 6 is highly unlikely to run on an iPhone. It's expected to release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch.

Rockstar Games parodies have now been 'hidden' by Take-Two It seems that GTA 6 parodies uncovered by a dataminer have now been "hidden" after details about them were posted online. Tez2 is someone who analyses game files such as code to uncover information about unknown or unreleased content and regularly posts updates about Rockstar Games. The user recently posted on GTA Forums: "I came across some domains all registered on 27 May under Take-Two's nameservers that seem to be GTA 6-related. "These domains could be in-game sites that Rockstar may redirect to GTA 6's page later on, like what we've seen with GTA 4 and GTA 5. Or some could be completely unrelated instead." Tez2 says they were: what-up.app

rydeme.app

buckme.app

leonidagov.org

brianandbradley.com

hookers-galore.com

wipeoutcornskin.com

myboyhasacreepycorndog.com However since this was posted, it appears Take-Two has taken steps to "hide" them. PC Gamer reports they were indeed tied to nameservers which also had links to Rockstar Games' website - but now it seems they have been moved over to new nameservers without any links to Take-Two at all, thus becoming "hidden" according to the outlet.

Tez2 posted on X / Twitter: "All the domains listed within the post are no longer tied to their nameservers anymore." This was also corroborated by PC Gamer. None of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two.

Gamers react to Ghost of Yotei developers celebrating GTA 6 delay from gaming In the Gaming Subreddit, social media users have been reacting to Ghost of Yotei co-creative director Nate Fox saying that he and his team celebrated GTA 6 being delayed earlier this year. Zeeyrec said: "It's great being a PC gamer and getting these games three years from now for full price." TheNinjaDC said: "I just love the honesty 😂" yesterdayWALKAWY said: "Fair enough, celebrate the small wins after years of stress. A team that can let loose together often comes back more focused and creative. This also feels like a sign the industry might be loosening up a bit, which is welcome. Just hope they remember that balance beats burnout in the long run." HandleOldMAN said: "Good for them for having a proper blowout after the grind, small rebellions against crunch are how people stay human." Electronic-Egg5898 said: "Nothing wrong with a proper rockstar blowout, sometimes morale is the quickest patch you can ship, just hope the hangover turned into better work habits and not a single night consolation for years of grind."

Ghost of Yotei developers celebrated GTA 6's delay Ghost of Yotei co-creative director Nate Fox revealed developers at Sucker Punch working on the new title celebrated when it was announced GTA 6 was delayed.

MinnMax asked: "When GTA 6 was delayed to 2026, did the entire studio pop some champagne?"

And Fox replied: "We're all still hungover. Multi-month hangover. That was a great day!"

Reaction to GTA 6 parodies from GTA6 The rumoured parodies have been reposted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and gamers have been having their say. thatmovieperson said: "Ryde Me is the perfect name for GTA's version of Uber 😂" SteveBorden said: "myboyhasacreepycorndog.com is gonna have some wild s*** on it." Dry-Fault-5557 said: "Finally some good news." Makoto_Yuki4 said: "I wish internet in GTA 6 would have much bigger role than in GTA 5. Honestly for me browsing web in GTA 4 was so fun." Stakoman said: "Rockstar... Please... Don't you ever change! Hilarious."

Typical Rockstar Games parodies 'confirmed' - and they're brilliant Rockstar Games titles, especially in the Grand Theft Auto series, are renowned for their parodies on the real world. Think iFruit for iPhone, Bleeter for Twitter and Sprunk for Sprite in GTA 5. It seems Rockstar's typically brilliant parodies are coming to GTA 6 too if new information from a datamine is anything to go by. Tez2 is a dataminer, someone who analyses game files such as code to uncover information about unknown or unreleased content, and regularly posts updates about Rockstar Games. The user posted on GTA Forums: "I came across some domains all registered on 27 May under Take-Two's nameservers that seem to be GTA 6-related. "These domains could be in-game sites that Rockstar may redirect to GTA 6's page later on, like what we've seen with GTA 4 and GTA 5. Or some could be completely unrelated instead." Tez2 says they are: what-up.app (known from the leaks)

rydeme.app

buckme.app

leonidagov.org

brianandbradley.com

hookers-galore.com

wipeoutcornskin.com

myboyhasacreepycorndog.com It's been further speculated online that 'What Up' could be a take on WhatsApp, 'Ryde Me' could be something like Uber and 'Buck Me' could be a parody of something like Tinder or OnlyFans. None of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

'What 70 per cent of enterable buildings looks like' from GTA6 A Redditor has posted a visual representation of "what 70 per cent of enterable buildings looks like" in GTA 6 based off screenshots. It's long been rumoured that amount of buildings will be enterable in the upcoming game. Redditor Elven-Melvin posted: "Do you really believe the leaks?" And others have been commenting with their thoughts. One user said: "When it means enterable, I'm considering most of the large or complex buildings would be most likely connected to a mission." Fit-Joke-3899 said: "'Enterable' also doesn't have to include the whole building. Your point still stands OP but yea enterable can just mean things like apartment / hotel lobbies or motel hallways or condo rooftops accessible thru elevators or even just a garage on the side of a locked out house. So even tho 70 per cent is ridiculous, a high amount of interiors isn't out of the question." HK9009 said: "I don't really need every building or even most of the buildings enterable. I just want the cool ones. If I see a huge mall or casino hell yeah I wanna go in there. If it's something like a hotel I don't really care. Maybe just the lobby and ability to get a room like RDR2 would be cool but I don't really need the walk through the whole building and every floor."

GTA Online reminder Rockstar Games has reminded GTA Online players there's still time to cash in on an end of summer giveaway if they haven't already. Up to GTA$2m can be claimed. A social media post said: "Anyone yet to claim the one-time GTA$1,000,000 bonus has until 17 September to get it by playing GTA Online. "Sign up for GTA+ by 17 September to get an additional GTA$1,000,000 (and much more)."

'Hopefully the jets have liveries' from GTA6 Following on from the GTA 6 Subreddit post about jets being spotted in the second trailer, another Redditor hopes they will "have liveries". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. reddit_user_in_space said: "We have pretty good liveries in GTA 5 imo." One user said: "This is dumb." Claptown420 said: "I don't see how jets fit into the lore of GTA 6... They're supposed to be low-end criminals / bank robbers. Please let's not lose the plot like the Fast & Furious movies, s*** went from somewhat believable to completely off the rails. Maybe in GTA Online..."

'Crazy' gameplay feature spotted in trailer from GTA6 An online sleuth has spotted a "crazy" gameplay feature from GTA 6 trailer 2. Redditor Eccel9700 posted a gif from the trailer and said: "There's a jet flying through the clouds. It seriously cannot be understated how incredible the clouds look in this game. They seem to have way more volume and scale than even the clouds in RDR2. Flying through clouds, especially in thunderstorms, is going to be breathtaking." And others have been reacting to this find. Due_Response_1507 said: "That's a pretty good spot to be fair." Neither_Principle_34 said: "Bro this game is going to be so insane, 26 May can't come fast enough." Substantial_Can1072 said: "Bro, how tf did you find this. Respect." imachoculatedonnut said: "Nothing beats a Jet2 holiday."

r10_fe07 said: "That's crazy! How many more details can we get outta that trailer? Rockstar give us an update ffs."

Third of the way to release A third of the time from Rockstar Games announcing GTA 6 was delayed to its revised release date has now passed, according to X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown that's keeping track. Rockstar Games confirmed on 2 May that GTA 6 was delayed to 26 May 2026. And now, since that announcement, a third of the time has passed until the revised release date. The countdown continues.

Gaming boss labels GTA 6 'AAAAA game' Nigel Lowrie, co-founder of gaming publisher Devolver Digital, has said GTA 6 is a "AAAAA game". Speaking to IGN, Lowrie said: "There are AAA games and then there's AAAA games and I'd argue that Grand Theft Auto is potentially the AAAAA game. "It's just bigger than anything else both in the scope and scale of the game and the kind of cultural impact that it has and the attention it demands."

