Social media is a hub of inspiration when it comes to things to do - whether it's inspiration for a dinner party you're throwing at home, a new pottery class in your city, or the best new eatery that you haven't discovered yet.

We're all guilty of it - scrolling through our TikTok FYPs liking every restaurant, destination, or activity video vowing we'll go - and then letting it disappear into the abyss and forgetting we ever saw it. Naturally, we're then riddled with FOMO two million views later when it's booked out for months in advance *cough* Tom's Pasta *cough*.

So that's it, we're holding you accountable.This is every location that's popped up on our FYP in October 2025 that you need to add to your list of plans - all in one place...

UK

Carbone, London

@manika.a._ opening night at Carbone 🫶🏼✨ #carbone #london #fyp #foryou

Everybody stay calm - it's finally happening. New York's most-viral eatery has finally come across the pond to London's Mayfair. Carbone, an upmarket Italian-American spot, is the go-to restaurant for A-listers and the glamorous local crowd alike, and initial reviews from its London opening suggest the British take on it isn't one to be missed either.

Loversall Vineyard, Doncaster





@the.yorkshireman One of the most unique experiences in Yorkshire 🤩 Did you know Doncaster has it’s own vineyard? 🍷 The perfect day out for wine lovers 🙌 @LOVERSALL VINEYARD Loversall Vineyard, Doncaster 📍 #doncaster #yorkshire #thingstodoinyorkshire #southyorkshire

When you think of vineyards, your mind may immediately wander off to the rolling hills of Napa Valley, or an afternoon basking in the sunshine of Provence - but one place you probably didn't consider...is Yorkshire. English wines are rapidly growing in popularity, and vineyards are becoming a popular choice when heading to a local bar just isn't quite cutting it anymore.

Loversall Vineyard in Doncaster, Yorkshire, provides wine tastings, tours, and even has luxury on-site cottages, so you can spend the weekend soaking up all things wine.





Max Richter's 'Sleep', Alexandra Palace (London)





Max Richter's 'Sleep' is an 8-hour, 24-minute album perfectly curated to guide you through every stage of your sleep cycle, to ensure you get the ultimate night's kip - and now you can experience it in real life.

Richter recently hosted an in-person sleep event at London's iconic Alexandra Palace, where fans were able to come and doze off on beds inside the iconic building to the sounds of the album, to celebrate its 10th birthday.

What's more, it proved so popular, he's already confirmed it's making its grand return very soon.

Rest Of World

Carl Cox at Playa Pacha, Dubai

Pacha is already a brand of legendary status over in Ibiza, and now it's making its mark over in the UAE, with Playa Pacha and its Pacha ICONS series - set to host the world-class Carl Cox for its re-opening on 17 October 2025.

Playa Pacha at FIVE LUXE has become a playground for the affluent, thanks to its beachfront location and equal measure of great music and good vibes, situated in the JBR neighbourhood.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the hotel’s sleek architecture, the unique venue features three glistening pools, a beach, and one of the largest LED screens in the region projecting dynamic visuals that complement the music and elevate the overall atmosphere to unprecedented levels.

Other artists to look out for this season include Pawsa, Hugel, and a residency for Marco Carola with his ever-sold-out Music On series.

Book tickets and find out more here

Rent a boyfriend, Japan

@seerasan1 Renting a boyfriend in Japan was suoer fun… Would you do it? 😏💘 thanks @成海【レンタル彼氏】 #japan #japanlife #rentalboyfriend #fyp #tokyo

Anyone who's dating will never hesitate to tell you about how finding the perfect partner can often feel like the trenches - but Japan may just have the solution, because you can now pay to rent a boyfriend without the commitment.

It's nothing seedy and intimacy is off limits, but rather it's a popular option for tourists who want an authentic relationship experience while solo travelling, or want someone to hang out with while they do excursions.

There are a number of boyfriend rental platforms out there, but one we checked made the process of buying your date easier than buying groceries. Read our full article on it here.

Why not read...

TikTok has accidentally discovered a 'hack' to get viral Coach bags at a sweet discount

Creamfields adds gym and 5k runs to lineup - has Gen Z killed the festival we knew?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings