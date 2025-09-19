Video

Watch Jon Stewart’s not-so-subtle dig at Trump after Jimmy Kimmel taken off-airplay icon

Watch Jon Stewart’s not-so-subtle dig at Trump after Jimmy Kimmel taken off-air

Late‑night television exploded into a fierce free speech debate this week, after ABC indefinitely suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! over remarks made about the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

But while the industry scrambled to take sides, The Daily Show host Jon Stewart used his platform to deliver a satirical takedown of the government, with a "fun, hilarious, administration compliant show" complete with star-spangled banners galore.

Pressure mounted from the FCC chair this week after Kimmel claimed Trump’s response to Kirk’s death was not how “an adult” grieves the murder of someone he called a friend, leading ABC to suspend the late night talk show host.

Kimmel joins Stephen Colbert as the second talk show host to lose their position this year.

