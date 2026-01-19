GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games quiet 'update' swirls announcement speculation

Rockstar Games appearing to make a quiet update has sparked speculation a GTA 6 announcement of some sort could be imminent.

The last official update from the studio came in November when it confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 was delayed to 19 November 2026.



Despite the game's development being officially confirmed back in February 2022, GTA 6 remains the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates and map screenshots.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for the latest breaking news, leaks, rumours, trailers and release date updates as they happen.

Rockstar Games quiet 'update' swirls announcement speculation It's been spotted online that Rockstar Games has been making quiet updates to its YouTube playlists, including one titled 'Grand Theft Auto VI trailers'. It's unknown what has changed and there are no hidden videos but it has sparked speculation among some that Rockstar could be gearing up for some sort of GTA 6 announcement. However this is pure speculation at present as nothing official has been confirmed.

