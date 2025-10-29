GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 release 'lining up' with key date

Gamers are hoping the release of GTA 6 trailer 3 is "lining up" with a key date for Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive.

After Rockstar released GTA 6 trailer 2 in early May 2025, alongside lots of new screenshots, artwork and a revamped website, players have been eager for more. It followed the news GTA 6's release date was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

As one of the most highly anticipated video game releases in history, GTA 6 continues to surprise fans with leaks, rumours and speculation.

Keep up-to-date with the latest GTA 6 news, Rockstar Games updates, and Take-Two announcements through the indy100 live blog below.

Trailer 3 release 'lining up' with key date from GTA6 A Redditor says the date of Take-Two's next earnings call is "possibly lining up with trailer 3 release". Take-Two is Rockstar Games' parent company and every quarter, it hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. In May earlier this year, just over a week before an earnings call, Rockstar announced GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026 and then released trailer 2. With GTA 6 now less than seven months away from its revised date, there has been speculation swirling for a while that there will be some sort of update from Rockstar around the time of Take-Two's next earnings call, either in the form of new content such as trailer 3 or that the game has been delayed again. In the GTA 6 Subreddit, VewVegas-1221 says it's "lining up" and Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts. RealPandoranPatriot said: "People have been saying this for the last two years. They were right one time." Alarmed_Barracuda612 said: "Fingers crossed boys 🤞🤞🤞" ErrorHappy145 said: "December-January is the most likely time frame for trailer 3 tbh."

GTA 6 story opening 'almost certain' from GTA6 A Redditor claims the story opening in GTA 6 is "almost certain" to start with a storm. Comprehensive_Cap611 said: "Basically every Rockstar game opens with harsh weather to give a frantic setting to get you hooked before they send you out into the massive open world. Often, snow is used but in the case of Miami, a hurricane is much more likely. We also get a shot in trailer 2 of Jason fixing his house. I think this could follow a storm. The scene also seems to be an early scene in the game and could very much be our introduction to Brian as a character as he gets us to do some pretty menial tasks. It would also be an opportunity to wow the audience with the games physics from the start. I remember being amazed by the snow physics in RDR2 when I first played." And others have been commenting their thoughts on this theory - and most are not having it. Based_God12 said: "Basically every game from Rockstar opens with harsh weather? I can only think of two that did that. Please play more Rockstar games." NaFamWeGood said: "Seems farfetched." EmmyEmmoEmmers said: "I don't agree that 'every' Rockstar game opens with harsh weather but I think it would be cool if a hurricane was a major plot point. They could definitely use a post-hurricane setting as a way to put the characters in an area with a lot of obstacles that they have to navigate their way out of while in a shootout. Maybe just contained to a coastal area though (don't wanna trash the whole map)."

Red Dead Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "Jump into a fright-filled Red Dead Online Featured Series this week for 2x RDO$ and XP. "Plus get 3x Rewards in All Hallows' Call to Arms, Moonshine bonuses, Halloween Pass 2 rewards and more through 3 November."

Full story: Bully Online revealed - but gamers issue same stark warning Bully Online releases in early access soon - but gamers are warning developers about what could happen next Rockstar Games Away from GTA 6 for a moment, Bully Online has been confirmed on social media but a number of gamers have issued the same stark warning about it. That's because it's not actually an official Rockstar Games release but a mod created by the game's community. SWEGTA, a creator that regularly posts Bully and Rockstar Games content, shared an update about a mod for the game that acts as an online mode similar to GTA Online or Red Dead Online. Read the full story here.

Official screenshots brilliantly recreated in GTA 5 from GTA6 A gamer has brilliantly recreated some of the official GTA 6 screenshots in GTA 5. Redditor Noru122 posted 19 comparisons of GTA 6 screenshots and trailer stills alongside recreations from GTA 5 in the GTA 6 Subreddit, including characters, landscapes and action shots. Noru122 said: "GTA 6 is (hopefully) only seven months out, so I figured it was the perfect time to share some more of my GTA 5 recreations of the GTA 6 screenshots to add on to a few I shared a few months ago here. The screens were recreated using Menyoo along with Visual V on GTA 5 (Legacy Edition)." And Redditors have been saying similar things about them in the comments. Whornz4 said: "The detail in GTA 6 is incredible. One thing about GTA is it is hard to capture the magic of the game in a screenshot. I feel like GTA is much better shown off with video. It looks better in motion imo. All that to say is this game will be a banger come next year." YARA1212 said: "How the hell people recreate screenshots like this? I need to know." Free_Fig_9885 said: "Great comparison and great work 👏" Kwint456 said: "Some of those GTA 5 screenshots indeed look like a 12-year-old game, while others look like they were from five years ago." Thatmafiatrilogy said: "Crazy how GTA 5 still holds up, 10 years ago no one thought graphics could get any better than this and they have reached their limit and yet here we are."

'Things we probably won't see in GTA 6' from GTA6 There's a viral post in the GTA 6 Subreddit discussing "things we probably won't see in GTA 6 because it's set in current times". Redditor SuchAppeal sparked the discussion with an image of an internet cafe and others have been commenting with their thoughts. Vt420KeyboardError4 said: "Most likely the first game without payphones." Nicholas7907 said: "Regular taxi cabs? I mean, they most likely will be present in the game but there's probably gonna be some kind of Uber parody also serving as a means of quick travel for the player." kennedye2112 said: "You probably won't be able to actually use them but it wouldn't surprise me to see EV chargers here and there." AJfriedRICE said: "I'm expecting to see a lot more NPCs on the street looking down at their phones." Him-Dunkcan212121 said: "This is probably a reach but I wonder if the classic floating dollar bills will be minimised or even not exist as carrying physical cash is just not as popular. This would definitely make it more challenging in the beginning to get money but could make it more fun if you have to resort to robberies and gig jobs (Uber, food delivery etc) to gain quick cash instead of just killing people on the street."

'Alternative' GTA 6 trailer posted online from GTA6 Redditor anamorph235 shared an "alternative" GTA 6 trailer pieced together of footage from the first two trailers and clips from the game's official website. The user said they "wanted to give it a bit more cinematic flow with Bruce Springsteen music". It was shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit and it has stunned social media users in the comments. StrawberriFrogz said: "I have no words besides. Well done!" EthanZine said: "I came in expecting to be disappointed and left thoroughly impressed. Great job!" TheAp4ch3 said: "This is btw the best fan made GTA trailer ever. Congratulations (I think)!"

Next official announcement date revealed Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the latest date the next official announcement on GTA 6 will be made - and it's just over a week away. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. As November will mark six months until the current GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026, there is speculation swirling online Rockstar could be gearing up to make announcements about the game around the end of October or start of November - whether that's a new trailer, pre-order information or another delay.

GTA 6 nightclubs 'fun' and 'mischief' debated online from GTA6 It's no secret nightclubs will feature in GTA 6 in some capacity because they've been featured in the trailers and screenshots shared by Rockstar. Redditor Emergency_Benefit416 asked the GTA 6 Subreddit: "If GTA 6 nightclubs let you dance, what other mischief or fun could happen?" And, brace yourself, others have been commenting with their thoughts. RouchneckG6 said: "Sex in the bathroom." Oceanz08 said: "Kinda like with strippers, if you start dancing with a random NPC, you can start flirting or something." Hungry-Pop8528 said: "Getting into fist fights, especially as Jason would be what I would do. I'm not gonna lie, fighting in GTA is so hilarious, especially in GTA 5 when you knock them out."

Trailer 3 release date 'teased' by Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has "teased" the date trailer 3 will be released, according to a viral theory on social media. @GTAVI_Countdown, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, posted: "Rockstar Games might've teased GTA 6 trailer 3's date as Jason's digital watch shows a specific number '11:08' which points to November 8. "This date also marks the first trailer's announcement anniversary. "Additionally, the next earnings call takes place on November 6, so it's more likely that we'll get an announcement either before or after the call." These claims were reposted into the GTA 6 Subreddit and safe to say fans are not impressed with the theory... ZOoNeR_ said: "That's a Saturday, no way the release is on a Saturday, it will either happen close before or after the earnings call "IF" something happens in November." Soy_Nahual said: "Honestly, why are we still speculating about trailer 3's release date? If anything, trailer 2 proved that Rockstar is gonna release it whenever they want, bunch of theories and none of them were right. This is pointless, just live your life and enjoy it when it drops." AnythingSwimming759 said: "Not this s*** again 😔" Nervous_Split_3176 said: "Always remember that they drop trailers whenever the f*** they want." Reasonable-Battle-26 said: "Wha- where? How does this connect to anything? At this point any numbers seen on anything in the trailer should be treated as a POTENTIAL release date 🤣🤣😭" A trailer 3 release date has not been officially confirmed and is speculation at this time.

