New Harry Potter video game is coming following Hogwarts Legacy's success

Following the huge success of Hogwarts Legacy (which sold over 12 million copies in its first two weeks), Warner Bros. have announced a new follow-up video game is on its way.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is already in its testing stages, so fans shouldn't have to wait too long to get their hands on it.

The game will be “fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game featuring the world’s most iconic magical sport", according to its description.

This development could explain why fans didn't see quidditch appear in Hogwarts Legacy.

