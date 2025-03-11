Is Fortnite down? What's new in the free update

UPDATE: Fortnite servers are now back online and the new content is live.



Fortnite servers are currently down for scheduled maintenance and are due to be back up soon.



Fortnite v34.10 is getting a free update with loads of new content and servers went down at 4am ET (1am PT / 8am GMT) on March 11.



Scheduled maintenance usually means the servers are down for two-to-three hours, meaning they're likely to return by 7am ET / 4am PT / 11am GMT.

Epic Games has revealed everything new that will be available to players once the update is complete and servers are back online.



Outlaw Midas will arrive in v34.10 along with the updated Getaway limited time mode, new weapons in the Black Market and the return of Siphon in Ranked.

Getaway returns from Chapter 1 and from when the update is ready until April 1 ET, players will need to retrieve one of four Crystal Llamas (Jewels) on the map as a duo or four-player squad and successfully extract them in one of the Island's three Getaway Vans.

The first three teams to make their way to a van win and players can also win in traditional Battle Royale style by eliminating all other teams.

There's also a new Quest where the community is tasked to collectively drain Fletcher Kane of his resources by stealing Bars from his banks and from stashes around the Island as he is levying a hefty tax on all vending machines and paid porta-potties.

Once complete, all players will earn a basic membership to the Outlaw faction, which comes with its own upgradable Outlaw Keycard which allows for access to the backroom of Black Markets around the Island.

Dropping from Chests around the Island outside of Black Markets are the Outlaw Shotgun, Rocket Drill and Pump & Dump weapons.

There is also an update for those playing early access of the Ballistic mode.

Several improvements and fixes will be added with more coming later in the month. Epic Games revealed there will be new maps, weapons and gadgets through April.

