Nintendo Switch 2: Three best features of the new console

Nintendo Switch 2 is here, and we've got our hands on it, so it's only right we share some of the incredible new features we've been loving on the console.



The Switch 2 and a number of first and third party games were revealed during a live Nintendo event on April 2 with the console releasing on June 4.

Although the gaming community has been super excited about the long-awaited release, Nintendo has received backlash for pricing the console at $449, Mario Kart World at $80 digitally and the bundle containing both costing $499. Check out our deep dive after being hands on with both to see if we think they're worth it.

The Switch 2 has a lot of new features and technical advancements over its predecessor and these are the console's three best features.

Joy-Cons being used as a mouse seems to be a surprisingly fun feature with longevity / Screenshot from Nintendo

How it looks

We're not talking here about how the Switch 2 looks aesthetically here (although it does look pretty good in this department too) but more about the console's graphical capabilities and performance.

The Switch 2 can run at 4k resolution when docked, 1080p in handheld and up to 120 fps (frames per second) in either of these. HDR (high dynamic range) is seen in both docked and handheld modes and offers a much improved contrast.

When looking at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 2 Edition, the difference between it and the original Switch edition is almost night and day, especially with how much smoother the game runs on the Switch 2 at an increased frame rate and resolution.

Even in areas with a lot of textures, the Switch 2 did not miss a beat.

Donkey Kong Bananza looks simply stunning and frame rates in Mario Kart World did not drop once despite all of the chaotic drama that unfolded during indy100's time with it. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was a standout in this department too.



Bigger is better

The Switch 2 has a bigger screen size of 7.9 inches, up from the Switch's 6.2, and because of this the connecting Joy-Cons are naturally larger too.

The bigger screen with an increase in resolution and performance is noticeably different and is a standout, even if it is LCD and not OLED.

The bigger Joy-Cons make the Switch 2 feel less fiddly and small, quality of life improvements such as the shoulder buttons being a bit bigger make a tangible difference to gameplay.

Playing with the Joy-Cons either individually, together as a controller or docked with the console itself feels so much better over its predecessor.

Mouse controls

Indy100 was expecting too much from the mouse controls, if we're being honest.

Some new features can fall into the trap of feeling a bit gimmicky but indy100 was completely blown away with how good the mouse controls felt to use.

Admittedly, indy100 does not play PC games that often at all and is more of a console player, but the different ways in which the mouse controls were used felt innovative, fresh and fun.

The first game indy100 tried out with the mouse was Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and the game can be played with the Joy-Cons as normal or with one acting in the way a PC mouse would.

Yes it's nothing new in the PC sphere at all but to be able to switch between the two on the fly depending on what the situation is or just to change things up was a blast.

Drag x Drive was a great surprise too, it takes some getting used to but quickly turns into a really fun wheelchair basketball version of Rocket League.



Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 Edition also makes use of the mouse controls with more minigames and these are a blast. They offer something very different to the games in the regular version and that's key.



Far from a gimmick, indy100 can't wait to see what else Nintendo has in store on this front going forward.

