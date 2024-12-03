Nintendo Switch 2 LIVE: Accessories revealing key console details already on sale

Nintendo Switch 2 rumours and speculation are swirling ahead of the Japanese video games company officially unveiling the successor to the Switch by the end of March.

Nintendo has confirmed it is still on track to make an announcement on the Switch 2 before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

The latest rumour is that Nintendo is set to announce the Switch 2 in January and release it in March but this has not been confirmed.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Accessories revealing key console details already on sale Accessories for Nintendo Switch 2 have already gone on sale revealing key details about its size. According to a Famiboards post and a number of Reddit posts, Chinese retailer Alibaba is selling Switch 2 screen protectors and cases. The protectors show the screen for the Switch 2 will be bigger than the original console and the console itself will therefore be larger. Companies making or selling accessories for consoles usually get the measurements of them sent before release so their products can go on sale at the same time or soon afterwards. But it seems Alibaba is keen to get the jump on the competition...

More reaction to 'leaked' Joy-Cons from NintendoSwitch2 More Redditors have been reacting to the 'leaked' Switch 2 Joy-Cons in another Reddit post. iowadae said: "Probably just 3D printed like others based on CAD design." Gamer30168 said: "Keep 'em coming China!" DSDark11 said: "Very curious about that second button on the right Joy-Con." Chezjibe said: "Isn't peculiar that we still have blurry pictures to this day in an age when everyone got an incredibly precise camera in their pocket?" Admirable_Current_90 said: "If real this means mass production has begun. We'll probably see more soon."

Reaction to 'leaked' Joy-Cons from NintendoSwitch2 Redditors have been reacting to the 'leaked' Switch 2 Joy-Cons. What-did-Mikey-do said: "This lines up perfectly with the leaked controllers from before and we get to see how the magnetism works. It's probably real." Mrfunnyman129 said: "Looks like the same style of analog stick, hopefully they're hall sticks this time so they can avoid another drift fiasco." rzenguy111 said: "Looks legit (not 3D printed) and lines up with the 'white and black' colour scheme which was rumoured. I believe it." Hue_Boss said: "Not saying it's false but it could very well be that fake leakers just use the same design from here on to make it more believable. I'm certainly not convinced yet." NovelFarmer said: "Looks just as uncomfortable as the Switch so I believe it."

Full story: Joy-Cons 'leaked' with new feature Images of Nintendo Switch 2's Joy-Cons appear to have been posted online Wachiwit, iStock Images of the Joy-Cons for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 have been 'leaked' online. Soon after a leak was posted online saying the console is due to be announced in January and released in March, details of its new controllers have been shared. Read the full story here.

NASCAR games leaving digital stores An update from Motorsport Games about NASCAR titles has revealed all games associated with the series will be taken down from all digital stores, including Nintendo's. An online update said: "From December 31, 2024, all NASCAR game titles and their DLC content will no longer be available for purchase on all digital storefronts but will remain available to play after this time. "This includes the @NASCARHeat, @NASCARRivals, and @NASCARignition franchises. Please lookout for various platform promotions this December to complete your NASCAR console game collection while you can! "We sincerely thank our community for the enthusiasm and support you've shown for these games over the years and hope you have enjoyed racing with us."

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster opening movies released Konami has released the opening movies for Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. The games have a number of upgrades, including background illustrations being upgraded to HD, updated effects to the pixel art animation, improved sounds, an auto-save, battle fast forward and a conversation log. The bundle is releasing on Nintendo Switch on 6 March 2025.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed gets second major update Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has got its second major update.

It features a number of fixes and improvements along with a fix tied to "extra content movies" not unlocking correctly, reports Nintendo Life. It comes soon after Embracer, the parent company of THQ Nordic, said the game "well received by players but initial digital sales were slower than expected", according to IGN.

Nintendo third-most sought after employer in Japan Nintendo is the third-most sought after employer in Japan for graduates on the job hunt according to a new survey. 5,476 university students from across the country participated in the survey from employment agency Gakujo . Itochu (trade giant) and Ajinomoto (biotech company) ranked first and second with Nintendo just behind that. Nintendo is reported to have a low employee turnover rate, meaning employees like to stay there for a long time when employed.

Pokemon TCG Pocket cracking down on 'inappropriate player names' Sticking with Pokemon for now and the developers behind the hugely successful Pokemon TCG Pocket mobile game have issued a warning to those deemed with inappropriate player names. When loading up the game, there's a notification that says: "We are aware of multiple player names that are currently causing discomfort to other users. "In accordance with the Terms of Use, we will change player names of the accounts in question and will warn them, suspend their accounts or take other action. "We will continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience."

Pokemon on Switch 2 There has been a lot of speculation and rumour as to what Pokemon games there could be on Nintendo Switch 2. In the latest leak, it was revealed Pokemon HOME could be making a comeback but it "will have a different host and developer". Game Freak sustained a huge data hack earlier this year and it was reported a full build of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the follow-up to spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus which was praised by players for a new take on the franchise, was obtained, although it's understood this would not be shared ahead of release. The same data hack also saw information about Gen 10 of Pokemon being worked on with versions 'K' and 'N' mentioned, along with source code for Pokemon SilverSoul / HeartGold, beta versions of existing Pokemon designs and information about upcoming movies and TV series.

Pokemon fan brilliantly recreates classic artworks for Switch from pokemon A Pokemon fan has recreated some iconic game artworks and has imagined how they would look if they were to sell on Nintendo Switch. bulbasauric created nine different artworks across the first three generations of Pokemon. They're all very true to the original artworks and are incredibly detailed. Safe to say it's gone down very well in the comments!

Nintendo releases short Zelda clip Nintendo has released a short clip to tie in with The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. The translated post says it's called 'Karimono Theater: I Want to Climb a Tree'. And sure enough, the 30 second video shows Zelda getting blocks to build a tall enough route to get a treasure chest that sits on top of a tree.

Nintendo seeking new targets in piracy case Nintendo has said an investigation into Switch model James 'Archbox' Williams has given it new targets, including a SwitchPirates Subreddit with more than 200,000 members, reports Game File, according to a recent federal court filing. Nintendo sued Williams over piracy claims in June which they won a default judgement on after Williams did not represent himself in court. During this investigation, Nintendo said: "[We] became aware of multiple other online actors who appeared to have a role in the Pirate Shops." Pirate Shops is an operation Williams was said to be the head of. Nintendo is seeking permission from the court to gain business records from internet domain companies to find alleged associates of Williams so they can pursue legal action. One of those companies is Reddit, and speaking about the social media platform specifically, Nintendo said: "Defendant was a primary moderator of the SwitchPirates community, under the name 'Archbox', which boasted more than 190,000 members. "Nintendo has reason to believe that other accounts active in the SwitchPirates community may also have been controlled by Defendant, or else reflect other individuals who have worked alongside Defendant." Other internet domain companies Nintendo is looking to gain records from are Name Cheap, Go Daddy and Tucows, as well as Cloudflare, Github, Discord and Google. "The purpose of all of the requested subpoenas is to seek relevant information that is necessary for NOA to pursue infringement claims," Nintendo added.

New Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games on Nintendo Switch Online Three more games have been added to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive app for the Switch Online Expansion Pack. They are Toejam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, Vectorman and Wolf of the Battlefield: Mercs. The three games are now available to play for subscribers of the service.

ICYMI: Nintendo Switch 2: Everything we know so far In May 2024, Nintendo announced it would share details of the successor to the Switch by the end of the fiscal year, in other words before the end of March 2025. Speculation and rumours have been in overdrive since then with a handful of official announcements scattered in between them all. Check out the indy100 roundup of everything we know so far about the Nintendo Switch 2 console by reading the full story here.

'Switch 2 leak looks just like an OLED+' from NintendoSwitch2 Redditor H20HDO has reposted the 'leaked' images of a Switch 2 render in the console's Subreddit and said: "Anyone else think the Switch 2 leak looks just like an OLED+?" Kevinatorz said: "It's a bit boring but the Switch design is already near perfect so I don't mind it." SleepyRichie said: "I think a semi-reputable leaker said this matched a description of a Switch 2 prototype they had heard about. It would make sense if the prototype started out with the most current switch design and then aesthetic changes were made after the architecture was finalised." soragranda said: "This was an older version of Switch 2, so it might look different. Overall, I like it. Continuity design makes sense for products that sell good. Hope they make joycon more comfy (more grip in the back, this can also work to make them have bigger batteries)."

Nintendo Switch 2: Everything we know so far Nintendo has confirmed a few key details about the Switch 2 with loads of rumours and speculation shared online Milton Rodney Buzon, iStock In May 2024, Nintendo announced it would share details of the successor to the Switch by the end of the fiscal year, in other words before the end of March 2025. Speculation and rumours have been in overdrive since then with a handful of official announcements scattered in between them all. Check out the indy100 roundup of everything we know so far about the Nintendo Switch 2 console by reading the full story here.

Nintendo Switch 2 leaked images 'genuine' say tech experts Tech experts said leaked images and renders of a Nintendo Switch 2 console from September were "genuine". A number of images claiming to show 3D renders of the console were posted and shared across social media. The images are understood to have been leaked by a Chinese factory worker and details of technical specifications were shared too. And experts at Digital Foundry said the leaked images, renders and tech info are "genuine - or at least as accurate as an old prototype dating from October 2023 can be". Read the full story here.

Switch online services in China to end 🚨 Tencent Nintendo Switch will shut down all online services in 2026 in China 🚨 - eShop purchases possible until 10PM March 31 2026 - eShop download/code redemption possible until 10PM May 15th 2026 - ALL remaining internet services will also terminate on 10PM May 15th 2026



[image or embed] — Chinese Nintendo (@chinesenintendo.bsky.social) 26 November 2024 at 10:41 Tencent Nintendo Switch has announced online services for the Switch will stop in China in 2026, according to a post on Bluesky from an account called Chinese Nintendo. It said: "Tencent Nintendo Switch will shut down all online services in 2026 in China. "eShop purchases possible until 10pm 31 March 2026 - eShop download/code redemption possible until 10pm 15 May 2026 - ALL remaining internet services will also terminate on 10pm 15 May 2026."

Massive Nintendo Switch 2 detail confirmed by company's president Nintendo's president revealed the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility / Wachiwit, iStock A huge detail about the Nintendo Switch 2 console, the successor to the hugely popular Switch, has been confirmed by the company's president. Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games. He said in a post on X / Twitter: "At today's Corporate Management Policy Briefing, we announced that Nintendo Switch software will also be playable on the successor to Nintendo Switch.

"Nintendo Switch Online will be available on the successor to Nintendo Switch as well." Read the full story here.

Donkey Kong Land 2 A classic Donkey Kong title is available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. "It's up to Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong to rescue Donkey Kong from Kaptain K. Rool!" said Nintendo. "The Game Boy classic Donkey Kong Land 2 is now available for Nintendo Switch Online members."

Leaker of announcements and release dates revealed Nintendo Direct content correctly According to X / Twitter user @CentroLeaks, the Chinese insider who is one of the sources where the latest Switch 2 reveal and release date rumours have come from has had history in successfully leaking Nintendo information before. A post said: "This person leaked in Weibo correctly pretty much everything regarding the last Nintendo Direct but was largely ignored in the west."

Leak reveals mega new details for Nintendo Switch 2 launch Nintendo Switch 2 will have a "massive launch" with a leak claiming the number of consoles available when it releases will be "roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017", which is when the original console went on sale. The coded leak was posted on Famiboards by the same user who drew a sketch of what they claimed to the upcoming console, reports Nintendo Life. The leaker said: "The initial stock quantity has been finalised and the factory will plan production accordingly. I can't disclose the exact number but for the US market alone, it's roughly 2.5 times the volume from March 2017." Read the full story here.

Full story: Nintendo Switch 2 rumoured to be announced and released very soon A stock image of the Nintendo Switch O-LED model Felix Marx, iStock The highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 console is rumoured to be announced and released very soon, according to the latest leaks online. According to a rumour posted in Weibo and the Famiboards gaming forum, the Switch 2 console will be announced in January and released in March. The Weibo rumour also says shipments of the consoles have already been sent out to a number of different regions with around 650,000 units shipped so far. Read the full story here.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.