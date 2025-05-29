Nintendo Switch 2 LIVE: Switch app heavily updated ahead of console launch

Nintendo Switch 2's launch is just around the corner with the console releasing worldwide on June 5.

Demand for it is huge - preorders have been selling out across the globe and retailers' restock continues to be snapped up very quickly by those who have not secured one yet. There are still many who haven't managed to secure one.

Nintendo has said it is confident it can keep up with the high demand though and is continuing to prioritise manufacturing as many consoles as possible.

For all the latest on all things Nintendo and Switch 2 as they happen, keep it locked with our dedicated live blog below.

Switch app heavily updated ahead of new console launching The official Nintendo Switch app has been updated with v3.0.1 and it's been rebranded from Nintendo Switch Online to Nintendo Switch App. Changes have been made to it in time for the Switch 2 launching in a week's time. Switch 2 consoles will now be supported and screenshots and videos saved in a console's album can now be uploaded to the app. GameChat invitations can be be received too. Friends can be added via the app and it will now also give notifications when a friend comes online, if this is toggled on. There have been other small improvements and bug fixes made too.

CD Projekt CEO 'optimistic' about Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2 With Phantom Liberty, the large DLC for Cyberpunk 2077, now selling 10 million copies ahead of the game's release on Switch 2, joint CD Projekt Red CEO Michal Nowakowski is "optimistic" about the game releasing on the upcoming console. Noawkowski said: "This result fills us with great satisfaction - especially given that a new addition is about to join our Cyberpunk portfolio - on June 5, the game's Ultimate Edition will be coming to the new Nintendo Switch 2 console. "Positive reactions from gamers and media representatives who have had the opportunity to play the game at a series of global Nintendo events fill us with optimism. It's worth noting that for the first time ever one of our games will become a launch title for a brand new platform." It comes as the studio revealed new details about Cyberpunk 2, the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077. Read the full story on that here.

Nintendo updates Switch 2 backwards compatibility titles Nintendo has updated its Switch 2 game compatibility page and while the vast majority of games will run on the new console with no problems at all, there are a handful with known issues. Nintendo has tested more than 15,000 Nintendo Switch games for the new console with 99 per cent of 122 Nintendo games not having any difficulties at all. 65 per cent of more than 15,000 third party games have no compatibility issues with around 33 or 34 per cent playable with issues in certain parts of the game. However there are 115 games with start up issues on the Switch 2, 46 games that start up successfully but have compatibility issues and 49 games with issues planned to be addressed at launch or shortly after.

More Pokemon Legends: Z-A details Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be available to preorder on the Nintendo eShop in June 5, the same day the Switch 2 console launches. The game's cover art, shown below, has also been revealed. There will also be a Pokemon Presents event on July 22 on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A release date officially revealed The release date for Pokemon Legends: Z-A has officially been revealed by Nintendo. The game will release on October 16. There will be a standard Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Switch 2 Edition both available on the same day.

New Switch 2 footage found in Switch Online trailer Brand new footage has been found of games and features running on the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Nintendo Life spotted this in an updated version of Nintendo's Switch Online trailer.

There's a brand new look at the upcoming Mario Kart World and original Switch games, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, running on the new console, plus loads more.

Switch 2 leak blasted as 'joke' by fans Wario64, an insider and dataminer, has commented on claims there are Switch 2 consoles out there "in the wild" but they cannot be used until the official launch date. The user initially Tweeted a video which seems as though it showed the Switch 2 console. It has been taken down due to a copyright claim. This was then quoted with a screenshot of someone saying "Nintendo locked the Switch 2 it needs update to function so I am waiting for June 5 to unlock it". And in reply to this Tweet, Wario64 said: "Another person shared with me that they have a Nintendo Switch 2 as well. I have no permission to post pics but can share that when they try to boot a Switch 1 game, a message prompts 'please connect to the internet and update your system'. Needs update to boot a game." Nintendo has already confirmed there will be a Day One patch for the console and it seems this will need to be installed before it can be used, meaning it needs to be connected to the internet. In the comments to Wario64's latest posts, some X / Twitter users are not happy about it. One user said: "What a joke." "That explains why there's no info on how well or not backwards compatibility works yet, or how it enhances games," another said. A third commented: "Hopefully Nintendo doesn't botch this Day One and the update is live and easy to access." "So if you don't have internet you can't use the system? That's crazy if it's true," another said. But a fifth commented: "Considering the list of games that need patches and updates to work properly with the Switch 2, this is not surprising. Nothing to get worked up over."

